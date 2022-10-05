Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Point Guards In 2022-23 Season, Ranked

The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner, which means that fantasy basketball is right around the corner as well. While not as popular as fantasy football, fantasy basketball has started to become a very unique way to follow the league throughout the season. With the season near, we decided to take a look at the top fantasy basketball point guards for the upcoming campaign.

The point guard position in fantasy basketball is extremely important, as these players offer not just very high scoring outputs, but the ability to pick up assists as well. Finding a strong point guard or two can be the key to a successful season, but it’s important to take the right player at the right time. With that in mind, let’s take a look at our rankings for the 15 best point guard options for fantasy owners this upcoming season.

Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Point Guards in 2022, ranked

15. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson became a viable fantasy option last season, despite playing second fiddle to Luka Doncic. Now that he’s set for a starting role with the New York Knicks, Brunson appears to be one of the top fantasy point guards available. He’s already a solid scorer, but if Brunson can improve as a passer or a rebounder, he could be a sneaky good addition once the first wave of point guards are off the board.

14. Jrue Holiday

If there’s one thing Jrue Holiday is, he’s consistent. Holiday isn’t the flashiest player, but he’s an efficient scorer who also racks up a decent amount of assists per game. Holiday is also a stronger defender than most of his point guard peers, which gives him some extra points that other players may not get. Holiday isn’t going to be the top point guard available, but he’s a solid secondary option to fill a utility spot.

13. Cade Cunningham

If Cade Cunningham can take a step forward this season, he will end up being much higher on this list. Cunningham has shown the potential to be a triple-double threat on a nightly basis, which makes him a strong fantasy option. His efficiency from the field will have to improve, though, if he intends on taking that step forward. If Cunningham slips down the board, he’s a very strong option for a utility spot.

12. Kyrie Irving

When Kyrie Irving plays, he’s one of the best fantasy basketball options, period. The problem is he always seems to be off the court. Irving is an extremely efficient scorer, and he’s become a decent secondary playmaker too. He will play more than he did last season, but it’s tough to fully commit to him with all the off-court drama surrounding him.

11. Devin Booker

When it comes to scoring, Devin Booker is about as consistent as they come. The problem is he isn’t exactly great at anything other than scoring, which limits his fantasy value. Booker will get you points on a nightly basis, but there’s no sense drafting him earlier than you should when there are other guys who can do more than he can from a fantasy perspective.

10. Stephen Curry

Similar to Booker, Stephen Curry is an extremely talented scorer, but that doesn’t mean everything in fantasy basketball. Curry still offers something as a passer, and he’s become a much better defender recently, but his scoring dipped pretty dramatically last season, and that will probably carry over to this season with all the other scoring options the Golden State Warriors have at their disposal.

9. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray’s breakout campaign with the San Antonio Spurs last season saw him finish as the second-highest scoring point guard in the NBA. This season, he will be playing alongside another talented guard in Trae Young, which limits his output a bit. Murray’s ability to do a little bit of everything makes him a very strong starting point guard option, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to reach the same heights he reached last season.

8. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is back after missing most of the 2022-23 season, and there’s good reason to believe he will be one of the top point guards in fantasy basketball. Lillard is still a deadly scorer, and his playmaking should improve given that he won’t be sharing backcourt duties with CJ McCollum anymore. Expect a strong bounce back season from Lillard after a down year last season.

7. Ja Morant

Ja Morant’s explosive scoring has made him one of the top point guard options, and for good reason. His playmaking dipped as a result of his improved scoring, but it still feels like he has room to grow as a rebounder and a defender. Morant took a huge step forward last season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue to improve this season.

6. James Harden

James Harden wasn’t himself last season, but he still finished as the seventh-highest scoring point guard in the league. With an offseason to recover and more time to understand the Philadelphia 76ers system, Harden is poised for a bounce back season. He’s still a threat to record a triple-double every time he plays, but his struggles last season are worth noting when drafting him this year.

5. Trae Young

Trae Young finished with the most points at the point guard position last season, which was largely due to his ability to stay on the court more than other players. Young is a strong scorer and passer, and that should carry over to this season. As previously mentioned, he has a new backcourt partner in Murray, so that may impact his production, but it shouldn’t scare you into passing up on Young.

4. Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has quickly become a trendy pick early at point guard, and for good reason. He does a little bit of everything, and has the freedom with the Indiana Pacers to play his style of basketball. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him take a big step forward this season, and if he does, that will be good news for the fantasy owners who end up with him.

3. LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is turning himself into one of the best all-around point guards in the league, and he will be given an even bigger role for the Charlotte Hornets this season. Ball can score at will, but he is also an exceptional passer too. Ball’s passing may have to take a bit of a backseat to his scoring this season, but Ball is poised to put together a huge season in Charlotte either way.

2. LeBron James

LeBron James is eligible to play the point guard position, and if you want to draft him to fill that position, he’s one of the best in the game. James is the engine that keeps the Los Angeles Lakers running, and that involves him doing pretty much everything at a high rate. Injuries limited James last season, but if he’s on the court, there aren’t many better point guard options in the league.

1. Luka Doncic

Whereas everyone else has the threat to drop a triple-double on a given night, Luka Doncic practically averages a triple-double. There’s no weakness in his offensive game, and if he can improve a bit defensively, it’s tough to find a better player than him. Doncic is the best all-around fantasy basketball guard, and if you end up with him, chances are your team will be very good.