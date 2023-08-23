Positional rankings are incredibly important when building out your fantasy football rosters, especially when there is a key decision between two players. If there is a tier break between the two options, then knowing where both players sit in your rankings can help make that decision easier.

The following list focuses on the top 15 quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL season – with rushing QBs becoming more and more of a focus for teams, you will see an influx of quarterbacks that either can run or are heavily utilized in their team’s rushing attack.

All rankings are based on PPR league formats, and the reasoning for the rankings of each player on this list are below. Each 2022 finish (in total fantasy points) is listed in italics.

2023 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

15. Aaron Rodgers 2022 Finish: QB13

Even with as rough of a 2022 season as the Green Bay Packers had, Aaron Rodgers was still able to be a little bit relevant for your fantasy football rosters. But averaging fewer than 15 fantasy points per game wasn’t all that impressive, so to crack the top-15 again, that will need to improve.

Plenty of headlines have followed Rodgers to the New York Jets, but so has offensive talent. From Allen Lazard to Mecole Hardman to Dalvin Cook and others, Rodgers has zero excuses to not improve upon his last year in Green Bay – and with his QB2 price, you could do worse.

14. Dak Prescott QB18

It is tough to trust Dak Prescott for your rosters, especially with his inability to cut down on the turnovers. With a new offensive coordinator replacing Kellen Moore, maybe this season will be the one that finally sees a more careful Prescott.

While he doesn’t run much, Prescott does have the ability to break the pocket and pick up some yards, which helps increase his fantasy ceiling. Prescott will funnel most of his targets towards CeeDee Lamb, but with Dalton Schultz now in Houston, Prescott will need to find a new safety valve.

13. Kirk Cousins QB7

It feels like every season, Kirk Cousins falls under the radar and produces a top-10 QB finish. Having been the QB7 in 2022, Cousins will need to contend without having Adam Thielen to find in the passing game.

Granted, Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the game and Cousins will find him plenty of times, but it will be on the shoulders of first-round rookie Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn to fill that secondary role. With the running game having quite a few question marks, it likely will fall to Cousins to keep the offense afloat this season.

12. Geno Smith QB5

A surprising top-5 finish from Geno Smith has his potential quite high again this season out in Seattle. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett being joined by electric rookie wideout Jaxson Smith-Ngiba, there are a ton of weapons on this roster.

While Smith could have found a career resurgence, it seems as though many in the industry are leaning towards Smith having found his ceiling last season and not his future. But Seattle feels like they have their QB of the future, even if it was late in his career, so he has a safe floor for fantasy this season.

11. Tua Tagovailoa QB15

The potential is there for Tua Tagovailoa, but shaking the pesky injury bug is going to make or break the rest of his career. With plenty of weapons (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) around him, Tagovailoa has shown that he can thrive in a Mike McDaniels’ passing attack.

Having spent an offseason focusing on how to play smarter and try to avoid injuries, drafting Tagovailoa comes with a high potential but with a bunch of risk. If he can stay healthy for the year, then Tagovailoa can produce top-8 numbers, but injuries are too big of a factor to expect that.

10. Daniel Jones QB9

Plenty of people will chalk up the 2022 breakout season for Daniel Jones up to being a contract year, but that doesn’t feel like the case.

Entering into another full season under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, Jones now has rookie WR Jalin Hyatt and veteran TE Darren Waller at his disposal. Early camp reports speak to Jones connecting with Waller a ton, especially in red zone drills, which points to Waller being the WR1 in an offense devoid of one.

Jones’ rushing abilities opens up a whole different element in this offense, a big reason why he can easily repeat with a top-10 finish this season.

9. Deshaun Watson QB35

Having only suited up for the final six games of last season, Deshaun Watson will be entering his first full season with the Cleveland Browns with an impressive set of weapons. Having Amari Cooper as his top receiver gives Watson his first read on most plays, and that connection has already been on display during training camp.

There are plenty of questions still needing to be answered, both about Watson on and off the field, but there are plenty of reasons why this season should be beneficial for your fantasy football roster if you decide to add Watson.

8. Justin Fields QB6

Even with being limited in the passing game last season, Justin Fields was still able to finish as QB6 – that’s just how impressive he is running the ball.

With DJ Moore now in the fold, Fields has no excuse not to be more successful throwing the ball, a part of his game he has even commented on needing to improve. The expectations are high for the Chicago Bears this season, especially with how wide open the NFC North is, and Fields will be the reason why they succeed – or fail.

If you’re looking for a sleeper QB outside of the top 5 who has QB1 potential, Fields is your guy.

7. Trevor Lawrence QB8

The Jacksonville Jaguars play in a very trying division, but they have last season’s comeback postseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers to hang their hat on. Trevor Lawrence was finally given a good coach to help with his development, and Doug Pederson looks to have an even-better version of Lawrence this season.

Having added Calvin Ridley alongside Christian Kirk provides Lawrence with a 1A and 1B, as well as Zay Jones and Evan Engram. Lawrence should excel yet again this year, and could very well contend for the QB1 role – he’s seventh on this list just because of how good the options above him should be.

6. Joe Burrow QB4

Training camp injury or not, it’s hard to count out Joe Burrow, especially with how potent the Cincinnati offense should be yet again. It looks as though his calf injury is nothing to be concerned about long-term, which means he can be safely drafted as a member of the Tier 2 QBs.

Targeting Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as Tyler Boyd and Irv Smith Jr., certainly makes Burrow’s ceiling hard to beat across the league. It’s also important to note that the offense line has gotten even better, which hopefully will keep Burrow from being the most sacked QB in the league… again.

5. Justin Herbert QB11

The word ‘bullish’ is thrown around a lot when talking about the stock of certain players in the fantasy football community, and a good chunk of the community seems to be very bullish on Justin Herbert this year. And for good reason.

Plenty of offseason work, combined with comments made to the media by both him and his new OC (Kellen Moore), showcase how much this team will be throwing the ball all around the stadium. Having Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, rookie Quentin Johnston, Gerald Everett, and Austin Ekeler to throw the ball to makes Herbert incredibly dangerous.

Herbert kicks off the Tier 2 of QBs this year, although he could very well find himself in Tier 1 by the end of the year if he lives up to his high billing by the community.

4. Lamar Jackson QB14

This upcoming NFL season should do wonders to help quiet any Lamar Jackson doubters, especially those who still don’t value his passing value. With Todd Monken as his new OC, plus Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., and rookie wideout Zay Flowers will be unleashed in the passing game for Jackson to target.

With uncertainty still surrounding JK Dobbins and the rushing attack, Jackson will still command a huge share of the rushing work. While it is somewhat unlikely, don’t be surprised if Jackson sniffs another 1,000-yard rushing season, which would be his first since 2020 and the third season of his career.

3. Patrick Mahomes QB1

‘Doubting’ Patrick Mahomes equates to putting him at third on this list, which speaks to just how talented and scheme-proof he truly is. Even with Eric Bieniemy leaving for Washington this offseason, a move some may see as an upgrade for the Chiefs, Mahomes will yet again be near or at the top in all major QB stat categories.

It amazes most people in the fantasy football community that, even without a true WR1 option, Mahomes continues to be one of the best to ever do it. Coming off winning his second MVP, Mahomes is absolutely still on the top of his game, and his ranking on this list is more due to his lack of sustained rushing work, which the two players above him bring to the table.

2. Josh Allen QB2

Back once again near the top of this list, Josh Allen is ready for yet another fantastic season with the Buffalo Bills. With both Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis back in the fold at receiver, plus adding rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid to the fold, Allen has a TON of offensive firepower around him.

It looks like James Cook is taking over the rushing attack this season, which still leaves plenty of goal line work on the table for Allen. Even with Damien Harris as the bigger body back who could earn some red zone work, expect Allen to still be in line for a lot of rushing work, which helps keep his ceiling incredibly high.

1. Jalen Hurts QB3

Having come up one win short of his first Super Bowl ring, Jalen Hurts takes the top spot in our QB rankings this season. Looking for a dual-threat QB with a proven track record, a new contract, and a strong set of weapons around him? Hurts is your man.

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty going in their favor this season, and that means solid results for your fantasy football roster in 2023. While a second-round pick will likely be required to draft Hurts, he is one of the few options worthy of a high investment.