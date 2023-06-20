Justin Herbert has developed a reputation as an unbelievable quarterback over just a few seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old star got the team into the playoffs last season but the expectations for him will continue to grow. By many accounts, he is one of the most individually talented guys in his position. Kellen Moore seems to agree.

Moore joined the Chargers as an offensive coordinator this offseason after spending four years with the Dallas Cowboys in the same role. The new coordinator is just blown away by the skills his new quarterback has, including some of the daring throws he makes, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“The biggest thing is obviously his arm talent. But his combination of size, throwing ability, athleticism, I mean, there’s only a few on earth that can have that combination, and play at such a high level,” Moore said, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s really fun to see. I was a 6-foot, kind of hanging-on quarterback for six years. And I laugh, there’s a few throws sometimes he makes that I say, I would never think about trying that throw, but here we are. It’s opened my eyes to some things.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moore was a quarterback himself — starting at Boise State for four seasons before making two stats for the Cowboys in 2015 — and just spent a good chunk of time working with Dak Prescott. He absolutely knows a thing or two about what it takes. His assessment of Herbert being amazing adds to the long list of people who believe in the Chargers star being a cut above (most of) the rest.

Last season, Justin Herbert completed a career-high 68.2 percent of his passes and shaved his interception percentage down to 1.4 percent. Still, he had a career-low 25 touchdown passes. The Chargers losing star tackle Rashawn Slater for most of the season hurt the team greatly but he has to prove himself to a certain extent in the 2023 season. Winning and improving on previous years' production will be the expectations.

The Chargers drafted wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis to get more youthful supporting pieces for Herbert. If Slater bounces back, Herbert could have a shot at putting up MVP numbers.