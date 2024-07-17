Only diehards and those trying to make a dollar stay in Las Vegas for longer than 72 hours. It's one of those unwritten rules of America. Well, lots of players, fans, coaches, and media have already doubled down. We are six days into NBA Summer League action with plenty left to play for. Six undefeated teams remain in contention for the Sin City Sessions title. Every player not guaranteed an NBA deal this season is still chasing the dream.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fired away at fans calling the offseason boring due to the new CBA. Wednesday night is one more example of Silver being right. The curiosity around Bronny James will continue for at least two more games this summer. Atlanta may allow their top draft pick to get one more run in before taking a break for training camp. Lakers versus Hawks has to lead the top three matchups to watch during the NBA2k25 Summer League's Day 6 action.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks (ESPN 9:30 PM EST)

Both Bronny James and Zacchaire Risacher are looking for their first Las Vegas Summer League victory. They'll be battling it out in primetime with more to lose than win though. Jaylen Brown's comments went viral already. James has been a good bet to have more turnovers than made shots. His biggest win since being drafted was a Call of Duty tournament.

The backlash has been endless. James had two points on 1-for-5 shooting with two turnovers and three fouls against the Boston Celtics. He still has not made a 3-pointer (0-for-14) in the summer league. The Lakers are 0-5 this summer when including the California Classic. Dalton Knecht, the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will look to help James avoid more criticism.

Knecht is averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting over 40% from three-point range. He will make an All-NBA Summer League Team. Risacher has done little to disappoint. However, there has not been much in the way of pop-off-the-page impressiveness either.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks (ESPN2 3:00 PM EST)

Heat Culture travels well in the desert as Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware are looking to stay undefeated. Ware has looked like the steal of the draft for long stretches. His navigation of the pick-and-roll on both ends of the floor looks NBA-ready. Heat fans needing something to watch while waiting to see Bam Adebayo in the 2024 Paris Olympics need look no further.

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping Olivier-Maxence Prosper can use this opportunity against NBA-caliber talent to positive benefit. Jared Dudley explained why the Mavericks were “down” on O-Max so far after the last game. The 22-year-old will look to get on the right track before joining up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at training camp. It'll be another year in the G-League without real progress from Prosper these last two games.

The battle of undefeated squads has to be the game of the day. The Memphis Grizzlies have been destroying teams out of the gate. G.G. Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr. were up 25-4 on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2. The Grizzlies have a championship on their mind but so do the Orlando Magic.

Both franchises are upstart small markets looking to build culture and cultivate some fan interest during the down months. The Grizzlies have not ruled out playing Zach Edey, who is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Rookie Tristan da Silva (18th overall) is averaging 18 points per game and hitting on over 50% from three-point range.

Slipping off to the second screen

The ESPN networks are airing the three best games of the day. Any veteran of the AAU circuits and Summer League journey knows that sometimes the best action can be found in the side gyms. The Blue and Orange side of the Big Apple will definitely be wandering over.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks (NBA TV 3:30 PM EST): Tyler Kolek is making a case for the reserve point guard spot the coaching staff must consider going into training camp. Drew Timme had 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists to help the Kings beat the Utah Jazz.

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz (ESPN 2 5:00 PM EST): Danny Ainge still has Walker Kessler in the shop window. Ja'Kobe Walker has been pacing the Raptors and looks to be a regular-season rotational piece.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets (NBA TV 5:30 PM EST): Nick Smith Jr. is a walking highlight waiting to happen in Summer League play. Tidjane Salaun seems ready for the NBA wars to come. The Hornets need that to translate next season with Lamelo Ball. Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh had standout performances to beat the Lakers, earning them a bit of goodwill back home.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA TV 8:00 PM EST): Both teams are 0-2 and still looking for a single contributor who could help during the regular season. Neither has an NBA rotational spot for any Summer League sensation though, so fans not interested in next season's G-League benches can be forgiven for tuning out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV 10:00 PM EST): The Warriors and Jazz have been flirting around a deal for Walker Kessler. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski have played well enough to give the Warriors plenty of reasons to back out. The duo looks ready to help Steph Curry make another NBA Finals run. Will Golden State continue to risk its health given the consequences? The only way to find out is to tune in.