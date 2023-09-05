The New York Football Giants exceeded expectations last season and the team now looks to build on that foundation and make a push toward the upper echelon of the league. A lot of the work towards achieving this goal will fall on the shoulders of Daniel Jones, who signed a long-term deal and now must prove himself as a franchise quarterback, or at least more than just a game manager. Continue reading for some of my favorite season-long bets for the Giants!

Saquon Barkley Over 7.5 Rushing Touchdowns (-112)

I’m not quite sure what I expect the Giants as a team to look like this season. I imagine they’ll end up roughly around where they were last year, with some slight regression or slight improvement possible. I’m putting them in the 6-10 win range. That being said, I have to say I don’t think that Daniel Jones is the long-term answer at quarterback. This team is going to rely heavily on star running back Saquon Barkley if they hope to be competitive offensively in the 2023 season. That isn’t meant to forecast all gloom and doom for the Giants, however. Barkley is an incredibly capable back, with an elite mix of athleticism, speed, and power. He is also a very physical player with a nose for contact, and he enjoys running defensive backs over or even hurdling them.

Barkley can score from anywhere on the field, and when the Giants get into the redzone expect them to feed Saquon often. As a physical, punishing runner with incredible athleticism, Barkley can run between the tackles and bully his way into the endzone, as well as cutting to the edge and outrunning the defense.

Darren Waller Over 4.5 Receiving Touchdowns (+104)

Daniel Jones is an average quarterback at best, and the Giants receiving core isn’t exactly elite. Jalin Hyatt has the most potential, but as a rookie, it may take him a while to adapt to the speed and physicality of the NFL.

Average quarterbacks tend to rely heavily on their best playmakers, often just throwing the ball up and trusting their guy to come down with it. Waller, who is easily the best-receiving weapon on the Giants roster, should be the beneficiary of this dynamic.

I expect Waller to record at least six receiving touchdowns, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he ended up with eight or even 10. Jones is going to rely on Waller heavily, both between the 20s and in the redzone. I expect Waller to be the go-to redzone target in the passing game, and, particularly from 10 and 20 yards out, I anticipate most of the targets going to Waller. He should be good for at least four touchdowns in the redzone, with another couple of scores on vertical passes from closer to midfield.

There are numerous avenues for Waller to reach this total, and, barring injury, I would be shocked if he ended up with fewer than five touchdowns all season.

Daniel Jones Under 17.5 Passing Touchdowns (-102)

As I’ve said previously, I view Jones to be an average quarterback and I expect the team to see moderate success this season. However, New York does have an elite running back in Saquon Barkley, and I expect Barkley to do a lion's share of the work, particularly when the team is able to get close to the endzone. This team’s success will depend heavily on an ability to punch it in for the touchdown rather than settling for field goals, and Brian Daboll will rely heavily on his best player to get the job done.