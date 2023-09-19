The WNBA Playoffs are in full swing, and there is an exciting slate on Tuesday night with two critical matchups. Head on to our WNBA series to see the odds for the top WNBA playoffs prop picks!

First, the New York Liberty host the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the series, as they look to close them out and advance to the next round. The Liberty have their eyes on a WNBA Finals appearance with a stacked roster but will have to finish the job against Washington first as a 10-point home favorite.

On the other side, the Dallas Wings are looking to eliminate the visiting Atlanta Dream in the late game, after mounting a massive comeback in Game 1 to take a series lead. The Wings are listed as a 6-point favorite on their home floor after covering the same spread in the first matchup.

Here are the WNBA odds for our WNBA Playoffs prop picks, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Prop Picks 9/19

Breanna Stewart Over 21.5 Points (-125)

The New York Liberty have high expectations for 2023, after acquiring new stars in the offseason to form a big three. Former league MVP Breanna Stewart is one of these talents, who came over in free agency with Jonquel Jones to team up with rising star Sabrina Ionescu. She has struggled as of late but will look to break through a cold streak to help her team advance to the second round.

Stewart was stone-cold in Game 1, ending up with just 10 points. Despite 38 minutes on the court, she finished at 3-of-16 shooting. It followed another miserable performance against the Mystics in the final regular season game before the playoffs, where she mustered only 9 points and went 4-for-17. Part of the dilemma was the failure to connect from three, going scoreless from behind the arc in 10 attempts between the two games. Combine the stats in the rough patch and you get an abysmal 21% from the field, an average that simply will not last. Stewart is one of the best players in WNBA history and will have no problem busting out of this slump when her team needs her to step up the most. She will keep putting up shots regardless of the shortcomings, and the excess attempts will help her soar over the listed odds of 21.5 points.

Elena Delle Donne Over 16.5 Points (-128)

The Washington Mystics are in danger of getting eliminated on Tuesday night, and they need a star to step up. Delle Donne has been a stalwart in the league since getting drafted 2nd overall in 2013. She averages 19 ppg throughout her career, and 16.7 this season. Despite battling through injuries, she has been a crucial piece for Washington and has helped hold it together in the absence of starting center Shakira Austin.

Delle Donne only mustered 11 points in the last two games for the Mystics, both against the Liberty. However, she played 35 minutes in Friday night's Game 1, much more than the 26 she has been averaging in recent months. The Mystics are going to rely on the veteran to make crucial plays down the stretch if they are going to have any chance in this game against a loaded New York squad. After missing over a month of action between July and August, Delle Donne is getting back into form, and she is going to break through the 15-point ceiling that the Liberty have held her under in three matchups this year.

Rhyne Howard Over 18.5 Points (-130)

The Atlanta Dream are another team trying to stave off elimination on the road, after getting out to a ferocious start in a Game 1 loss. Rhyne Howard was the key reason the Dream were in the game against a fast-paced Dallas Wings squad, and she will have to do more of the same on Tuesday night. Howard dropped an incredible 36 points on 8-for-15 shooting behind the three-point arc in the opening game of the series. She helped the Dream get out to a 36-21 lead after the first quarter, which slowly slipped away as Dallas came charging back.

Howard is averaging 17.5 points on the season and has logged much higher against the Wings at 22.5 ppg. She has been one of the major bright spots of an inexperienced Atlanta team that is looking for their first playoff series win since 2016. If they are to have any chance at all of forcing a Game 3, it will be on Howard to get buckets for the Dream. She will likely regress slightly from her 53% clip of three-pointers, but still be enough of the focal point to get over this number. She hoisted up 29 shots in the first game, and that number isn't going to reduce much as her and fellow guard Allisha Gray are the only major source of offense for this Atlanta team.

Atlanta Dream Under 82.5 Total Points (-115)

Despite Rhyne Howard's best efforts, the Atlanta Dream are likely going to fall short on Tuesday night in Dallas, against a superiorly talented Wings team that has their number. The Dream barely put up 82 in a double-digit loss in Game 1, and that was after a 36-point first quarter where they could do no wrong. That scenario is unlikely to occur again, and the Dream will regress offensively as they run through only two key guard players.

The Atlanta offense has struggled throughout this season, especially against the Wings. They are 0-4 against them this year and simply do not have the firepower to go against Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who are pedal to the medal for four quarters. In their four contests so far, the Dream have scored 78, 73, 77, and this most recent 82. The playoffs are not conducive to a time where more points are scored and usually lead to regression. This number is offered so high because of the pace of the Dallas offense leading to increased possessions, but as they pull away in the second half, the Dream will fade away and finish under the allotted total points.