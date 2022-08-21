Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Quarterback In 2022, Ranked

Selecting quarterbacks in fantasy football drafts is an interesting task. On one hand, they are extremely productive, but on the other hand, you can find good quarterbacks at pretty much any point in the draft. That’s why it’s important to identify fantasy football quarterback sleepers to take later on in your drafts.

There are several enticing quarterback sleeper picks heading into the 2022 fantasy football season who could end up being among the best fantasy quarterback options in the entire NFL. Saving a higher pick that could be used on a different position for a quarterback later in the draft could not only net you another key player, but also a dynamite passer in the process.

We’ve already taken a look at the top 15 fantasy football quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season, so it makes sense to break down potential sleeper picks now. Let’s take a look at the top five fantasy football quarterback sleepers heading into the fantasy season that could end up leading your team to a championship.

Top 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers 2022

5. Justin Fields

Justin Fields had a strange 2021 season. The Chicago Bears didn’t really want to play him, but Fields ended up appearing in 12 games due to injuries or poor play from the guys ahead of him. It resulted in a fairly inconsistent rookie season from Fields, although it’s certainly one that can be built off of in 2022.

The Bears offense around Fields is pretty desolate, but Fields is a sleeper pick because he will be starting for the entire 2022 campaign. He’s known this all offseason long, and has been preparing for it as a result. Fields may struggle at times, but he will probably exceed his low fantasy expectations anyways. Fields has upside if he can figure things out, but Chicago’s lack of offensive help limits his ceiling.

4. Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence can’t be fully counted out after one poor season in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars gave him virtually no help last season, and they made it a goal of theirs to change that this offseason. For the most part they did.

Lawrence has a full season of experience under his belt and some new weapons, such as Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne Jr., helping him out on offense. Lawrence was such a productive player in college that it’s hard to believe he won’t be able to figure things out at some point in the NFL. He could end up taking a big step forward in 2022, making him a solid sleeper pick.

3. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa was finally handed the reins to the starting quarterback job for the Miami Dolphins last season, and he ended up going through a bumpy season. Tagovailoa clearly has the talent, but he’s going to have to realize it sooner rather than later.

Tagovailoa is set up pretty well to succeed in the 2022 season. The Dolphins went out and got Tagovailoa a top tier wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, who should form a dominant duo alongside Jaylen Waddle moving forward. Tagovailoa should be an improved passer this season, while also being a threat on the ground. If he can develop chemistry with Hill early on, Tagovailoa could be an under-the-radar breakout candidate for fantasy owners this season.

2. Trey Lance

Trey Lance is getting handed the starting job under center for the San Francisco 49ers, and he has all the pieces in place to succeed immediately. Lance made a couple of uneven appearances for the 49ers last season, but they don’t offer enough information for us to truly know whether or not Lance will be successful in his first full season as a starter.

Lance is a big boom or bust candidate, as nobody really knows what to expect from him. He has a ton of talent alongside him on offense, and that could help him be one of the most productive passers in the game. Lance is also a threat to run on the ground, so even if he struggles as a passer, he has upside as a runner. If things go right for Lance, he could be the breakout quarterback of the season.

1. Derek Carr

Derek Carr has been a solid QB2 for most of his career. 2022 could end up being the season where he ends up elevating himself into QB1 status. With an assortment of talented playmakers alongside him on offense, Carr has everything he needs to be one of the top fantasy quarterbacks this upcoming season.

The biggest thing working in Carr’s favor is that he has Davante Adams as part of his wide receiver corps this season. Darren Waller will also be back after missing a chunk of time with injuries last season, and Hunter Renfrow is one of the better slot receivers in the NFL. Put that all together, and Carr has a ton of weapons at his disposal, and he should be able to go from one of the top fantasy football quarterback sleepers to one of the top quarterbacks this season.