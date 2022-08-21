Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Tight End In 2022, Ranked

Fantasy football season is quickly approaching. Seemingly every season, there are a few tight ends worth drafting in the first few rounds. Beyond that is typically a massive drop off in production. This year is looking a bit different though, even though it’s not generally recognized by the public.

Chiefs Pro Bowler Travis Kelce is once again considered the top tight end and is being drafted as such. Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts and Darren Waller are also all being drafted in the early rounds. All five of those are good options and will certainly provide an advantage over your opponent most weeks at the position. But there are a number of solid tight end options that might not be as big of a drop off in terms of production this year.

Let’s take a look at the top five fantasy football sleepers at tight end for 2022, ranked.

Top 5 Tight End Sleepers in 2022 Fantasy Football

5. Mo Alie-Cox – Indianapolis Colts TE

Mo-Alie Cox is in such a good spot to take a leap in his career and become fantasy worthy. Obviously, having Matt Ryan under center is a big upgrade at quarterback. Ryan has created fantasy football value for other average tight ends in the past. Austin Hooper comes to mind.

But beyond that, Michael Pittman Jr. is still the only reliable receiver on the roster. With Jonathan Taylor likely moving the Colts offense into the red zone frequently, Alie-Cox could very easily outperform her current ADP. He is 6-foot-5 and can leap out of the gym.

The Colts have two absolutely massive humans at TE in Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods pic.twitter.com/b6I6V0iaSd — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) August 13, 2022

4. Noah Fant – Seattle Seahawks TE

Noah Fant is being vastly overlooked in fantasy football drafts thus far. But there is plenty of reason for optimism.

Fant was part of the Russell Wilson trade that sent the future Hall of Fame QB to Denver. Fant, along with Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and draft picks went to Seattle. Lock is battling with Geno Smith for the starting quarterback position. But recent reports have Lock in the lead. Assuming Lock wins the job, Fant can be a sneaky playable option that’s basically free in drafts.

Fant is a big receiver at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds. He is a very good red zone target. Last season, he caught a career high 68 passes and could exceed that with less options around him this year. The Seahawks have D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside, but Lockett is not much of a red zone threat. Don’t be surprised if ends up with over 700 yards and seven or more touchdowns this season. That would put him in the top-12 at the position and worth a roster spot.

He might be the best blocking tight end Seattle has had in quite some time. That should keep him on the field.

Sure, sure, Travis Homer, but mostly Noah Fant pic.twitter.com/4j7fXBPmRI — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) August 13, 2022

3. Dawson Knox – Buffalo Bills TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is going under drafted as well. He’s currently going as the 13th tight end off the board in fantasy football drafts. That’s a bit low for someone who garners as much red zone attention for an elite offense as Knox does.

So much of tight end value is tied to their ability to get high-quality targets. In other words, do they have a reliable quarterback throwing them the ball in the red zone. Obviously, Knox checks off both of those boxes. He found pay dirt nine times last season. Even though it’s very possible he has negative regression with his touchdown totals, it’s equally likely Knox will catch more passes for more yards this season.

‘Dawson Knox Fantasy Forecast 2022’@ShaneIsTheWorst breaks down what we can expect out of the Buffalo tight end this year. #FantasyFootball #BillsMafia @MyFantasyLeague https://t.co/YkbBGksHsS — FantasyData (@FantasyDataNFL) August 17, 2022

Players like Mike Gesicki are being drafted ahead of Knox, and that should not be the case. Gesicki recently talked about how he is learning a new position this year. He talked about playing receiver the first few years of his career and now he’s learning to play tight end, spending his time blocking. Yet, he is consistently being drafted ninth ahead of Knox. Don’t make that mistake.

2. Cole Kmet – Chicago Bears TE

Bears tight end Cole Kmet is ranked outside the top-12 at the position. His ADP was a reflection of that the first couple weeks of August. But after his most recent performance during Chicago’s second preseason game, it’s likely to take a spike up, as it should.

Justin Fields is likely to take another step forward in his progression this year. Chicago still has a solid enough run game to move the football. Yet, outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears receiving corps is almost non-existent. Kmet was expected to break out last year. He is the perfect example of a post-hype sleeper that should easily over-perform his ADP.

1. Dallas Goedert – Philadelphia Eagles TE

The final player on my list is here not because he’s a sleeper in the normal sense. Goedert is ranked in that next tier of tight ends below the aforementioned elites. I list him here because he has the best shot of cracking that elite tier this year.

When the Eagles drafted Goedert in 2018, the writing was on the wall for Philly legend Zach Ertz. Despite playing significantly less snaps, Goedert already looked like the better player in his rookie season. It took some time but eventually the Eagles moved Ertz, opening up more snaps and targets for the agile, athletic tight end.

If Dallas Goedert EVER… Got the volume he’d be mentioned in the same breath as Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, & George Kittle. He’s that good.pic.twitter.com/EbPNVIuJl2 — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) August 13, 2022

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense is likely going to be even better this year. The addition of A.J. Brown should open things up considerably over the middle for Goedert. If preseason Week 1 is any indicator, Dallas could be in line for a breakout season as one of the top fantasy football tight ends this year.