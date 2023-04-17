A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

With the introduction of Pokemon TCG’s Scarlet and Violet, there are cards that will set you back a little more than the others. The most valuable Pokemon TCG items in the latest expansion which is Scarlet and Violet can cost up to as much as almost $690.00 and is pretty hard to come across as these are rare cards that only come by with just a few prints. With a lot of luck and booster pack pulls, you can surely get yourself either one of the Top 5 Most Expensive Pokemon Cards in Scarlet and Violet. What makes these cards part of the Top 5 Most Expensive Pokemon Cards in Scarlet and Violet is because of their rarity, their freshness, and for this article, the PSA rating that you can get for the card.

Most Expensive Cards in Pokemon’s Latest Expansion: Scarlet and Violet

5. Miriam (Ultra Rare)

Fresh Pull from Booster Pack Price (Jap Version): $200.00

PSA 10 Graded Price (Jap Version): $460.00

Type: Trainer Card, Supporter

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Description: Shuffle up to 5 Pokemon from your discard pile into your deck. If you shuffled any cards into your deck in this way, draw 3 cards.

Miriam proves to be a very useful card in-game but is also one of the most sought-after since this card is an Ultra Rare card as well and offers a more “Waifu” style representation of the Pokemon character. For a lot of PokeNerds and PokeFans, this card is a must-have since it depicts the innocence and beauty of their virtual Waifu made physically through an actual card.

While the English version of the card will cost less about $30.00 for fresh pulls, the Japanese version of the card costs way more with fresh pulls amounting to up to $200.00 and $460.00 dollars for PSA 10 graded ones. That’s a whole lot of money for a single piece of card.

Other than the usefulness in-game, the design and illustration by Sanosuke Sakuma are nothing but Magnifique making this card hit two markets – Pokemon Trainers who play the game and Pokemon Collectors who are ready to go the lengths to cop this card.

4. Koraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Fresh Pull from Booster Pack Price: $36.00

PSA 10 Graded Price: $200.00

Type: Pokemon, Fighting

HP: 230

Weakness: Psychic x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Dino Cry

Once during your turn, you may attach up to 2 Basic Fighting Energy cards from your discard pile to your Basic Fighting Pokemon in any way you like. If you use this Ability, your turn ends.

Wild Impact

Damage: 220

Energy Cost: Fighting Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: During your next turn, this Pokemon can’t attack.

As much as we would like to show some love to Koraidon and its fans, this card just doesn’t really hold up to our expectations, especially given that this specific Pokemon is one of the box legendaries of the latest Pokemon TCG expansion, Scarlet and Violet. This Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion card hasn’t been very useful in the current meta of the game compared to its other box legendary partner, Miraidon. In this card, as illustrated by Ryota Murayama, you will see Dedenne low-key stealing the spotlight in the foreground with a majestic Koraidon standing in the frame. The card’s price is currently $36.00 for fresh pulls but when it is PSA 10 graded, you can get as much as $200.00. This makes it a good target for Pokemon Collectors since it has a hefty amount backing it up for value.

3. Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare

Fresh Pull from Booster Pack Price: $45.00

PSA 10 Graded Price: $276.00

Type: Pokemon, Psychic

HP: 310

Weakness: Dark x2

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Psychic Embrace

As often as you like during your turn, you may attach a Basic Psychic Energy card from your discard pile to 1 of your Psychic Pokemon. If you attached Energy to a Pokemon in this way, put 2 damage counters on that Pokemon. you can’t use this Ability on a Pokemon that would be Knocked Out.

Miracle Force

Damage: 190

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: This Pokemon recovers from all Special Conditions.

Gardevoir ex has to be one of the most sought-after cards in the current meta since it has the Psychic Embrace Ability that proves to be super useful when speeding up Energy Card requirements for other engines that can hit hard and hit fast. It is usually paired with a Gardevoir with the Shinning Arcana Ability, Zacian V, or the Banette ex since these can stand on their own if the Gardevoir ex hasn’t been set up yet given that it is a Stage 2 Pokemon card. The card, as illustrated by Jiro Sasumo, reflects the life of a family in a world where Pokemon is integrated into their daily lives. All the amazing details in the card and the power that it holds in the current meta make it a must-have for Pokemon Trainers who play Pokemon TCG as well as Pokemon Collectors who would want to make a good profit or ramp up their collection. The card’s fresh pull price is $45.00 but when it is PSA 10 graded, it can amount to as much as $276.00 as of writing.

2. Miraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Fresh Pull from Booster Pack Price: $50.00

PSA 10 Graded Price: $280.00

Type: Pokemon, Electric

HP: 220

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Tandem Unit

Once during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 2 Basic Electric Pokemon and put them onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck.

Photon Blaster

Damage: 220

Energy Cost: Electric Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: During your next turn, this Pokemon can’t attack.

The Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare comes out as the second most expensive card in the Top 5 most expensive Pokemon cards in the TCG’s Scarlet and Violet latest expansion. Miraidon ex is currently one of the most useful cards in the meta as it has the Tandem Unit Ability which can easily summon bench Pokemon to your liking. With this ability, you can easily dish out 100+ damage by using a Raikou V with the help of an Electric Generator Trainer Card that can fill up the energy required to push this attack. This Special Illustration Rare was illustrated by Kantaro and features Dashsbun curiously looking out the window to see the legendary Pokemon Miraidon passing by. A fresh Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare is priced at $50.00 for fresh booster pack pulls while a PSA 10 graded one can cost as much as $280.00. Not that bad comparing how this card is useful in-game and for collectors alike.

1. Miriam (Special Illustration Rare)

Fresh Pull from Booster Pack Price (Jap Version): $85.00

PSA 10 Graded Price (Jap Version): $1,250.00

Type: Trainer Card, Supporter

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Description: Shuffle up to 5 Pokemon from your discard pile into your deck. If you shuffled any cards into your deck in this way, draw 3 cards.

Miriam Special Illustration Rare is “la crème de la crème” or the cream of the crop when it comes to the top 5 most expensive Pokemon cards in the Scarlet and Violet TCG latest expansion. If you hear people talking about “The Miriam” card, this is the one, and honestly? As they should. The design and illustration by Akira Komayama is nothing but a masterpiece that shows great details and incorporated cuteness – qualities that are looked after when it comes to Waifus, right?

This card’s English version initially was priced at $240.00 on the first two weeks of sale but is now at a more sensible price of $85.00 while its PSA 10 graded version would cost $690.00. The Japanese version of the card is another story, though. Fresh pulls of this card cost $800.00 while the PSA 10 grade costs $1,250.00. So far, this card makes it the most expensive card in the latest expansion of the Pokemon TCG series.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to check ClutchPoints Gaming every now and then.

Best of luck, Trainers!