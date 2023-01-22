In Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion, Crown Zenith, there are cards that are a little more expensive than that usual. The most expensive Pokemon Card in Crown Zenith currently can cost up to as much as almost $50.00 and is pretty hard to find being classified as a “Secret Rare” card. With a lot of luck and booster pack pulls, you can surely cop yourself some of these expensive cards and make a fortune or perhaps use them for your own decks in the Pokemon Trading Card Game scene. What makes these cards so expensive? We ask ourselves the same thing but here, we’ve listed down Crown Zenith’s most expensive cards in Crown Zenith as reported by TCGPlayer.

Top 5 Most Expensive Crown Zenith Cards

5. Radiant Charizard

Listed Median Price: $19.99

Type: Pokemon, Fire

HP: 160

Weakness: Water x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x3

Rarity: Radiant Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Excited Heart

This Pokémon’s attacks cost 1 Normal energy less for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

Combustion Blast

Damage: 250

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x1, Normal Energy x4

Description: During your next turn, this Pokemon can’t use Combustion Blast.

The top 5 in the list of the most expensive Pokemon card in Crown Zenith is the reprinted Radiant Charizard illustrated by Kouki Saitou. A card that is usually used to turn the opponent’s momentum against themselves, this reprint gives us hope that there will be more users that will utilize this card in the Standard Deck meta. It has the Excited Heart Ability that lets Radiant Charizard’s attack cost lessen to at least 1 Fire energy card with a 250 damage output as it uses Combustion Blast. Another factor that actually makes this card expensive? Is that it’s because it’s a Charizard card. A lot of people know who this orange giant lizard is and has come to be one of the easily and most recognizable Pokemon throughout the years since it is part of the first generation of Pokemon to be introduced to the world. As most of you know, the most expensive Pokemon card ever is the Shadowless Charizard card in mint Gem 10 condition and is priced at a whopping $420,000. That took time, hard work in keeping it mint, and effort from the community to make it as expensive as it is. Perhaps time would come when this card would even reach the same as that card, who knows?

4. Friends in Hisui (Full Art)

Listed Median Price: $20.49

Type: Trainer Card, Supporter

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Description: Draw 3 cards. You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

The top 4 in the list of Crown Zenith’s expensive Pokemon cards is the Full Art version of the Friends in Hisui Supporter card. The card from Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion features the characters from Pokemon Legends: Arceus Rei, Akari, Adaman, and Irida. Since this card’s design is Full Art and its rarity at Ultra Rare, the pricing that it is at is quite reasonable. Some players in the TCG scene as well as collectors would like to have these cards as part of their deck or collection for the style and flexing towards their opponents, of course. This card is a hot commodity for players as it lets you draw 3 cards from your deck but there are other better alternatives for this card with the similar effect or even better. Nonetheless, this card remains to be a great addition to any deck for as a card drawing engine. Illustration by Kinu Nishimura.

3. Friends in Sinnoh (Full Art)

Listed Median Price: $19.48

Type: Trainer Card, Supporter

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Description: Draw 3 cards. You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

Similar to the Friends in Hisui, the 3rd most expensive Pokemon card in Crown Zenith is the Supporter card, Friends in Sinnoh. It is a Full Art as well as an Ultra Rare card that lets you Draw 3 cards from your deck to your hand. The Friends in Sinnoh Full Art card is released in the Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion and features Volkner, Cynthia, Dawn, Lucas, and Barry. With only $1.01 difference, Friends in Sinnoh is just a dollar more expensive than the Friends in Hisui Full Art card. Illustration by Hideki Ishikawa.

2. Elesa’s Sparkle (Full Art)

Listed Median Price: $33.75

Type: Trainer Card, Supporter

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Description: Choose up to 2 of your Fusion Strike Pokemon. For each of those Pokemon, search you deck for a Fusion Strike Energy card and attach it to that Pokémon. Then, shuffle your deck. You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

The top 2 in the list of Crown Zenith’s expensive Pokemon cards features Elesa, the Electric Gym Leader from Unova, Elesa’s Sparkle. A Full Art and Ultra Rare card that is illustrated by Megumi Mizutani, this card lets you choose up to 2 of your Fusion Strike Pokemon and attach a Fusion Strike energy card to those selected Pokemon. It’s mostly used for Fusion Strike decks and gives a lot of value not just for collectors but for players as well. This card is a reprint and serves the same purpose as before – This means we’ll get to see Elesa’s Sparkle further in the meta as we progress in the Standard Deck format of the game. With this Supporter card, it is a good energy engine that can provide the necessary effect that comes with it. It proves to be valuable for both spectrums of the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

1. Pikachu (Secret)

Listed Median Price: $47.37

Type: Pokemon, Electric

HP: 70

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Rarity: Secret Rare

Moveset:

Wild Charge

Damage: 90

Energy Cost: Electric Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: This Pokemon does 30 damage to itself.

The top 1 most expensive Pokemon TCG card in the latest expansion, Crown Zenith, features the ever-lovable Pokemon, Pikachu. The Pokemon Company’s golden boy and mascot has a Secret Rare card that costs at an average of almost $50.00! While the card itself is not really impressive in terms of battling for the Pokemon TCG scene, its rarity makes it a lot expensive but what makes this card really one of a kind is that it’s actually textured. There is a very slim chance that you can pull this card from the booster packs and with only a few of these made. Just checking the current price of the card on eBay, the card is already priced at $140.00. Since this Pikachu card is a very rare commodity, we are foreseeing that the price of this card will only soar higher as time goes by. Similar to the Shadowless Charizard card that reached $420,000, this card has the potential given that Pikachu will be given some time off the Pokemon Series and would make this card more in-demand. That is absolutely insane.

As much as we love to get our hands on these cards, only time will tell – and a lot of booster pack pulls, that is for sure. There are a lot more Pokemon cards in the Crown Zenith expansion that are also expensive like the Arceus VSTAR, Palkia VSTAR, and Dialga VSTAR that all look very legendary in their own sense but these cards are currently what’s hot in the TCG scene as TCGPlayer.com shares.

Whether you are pulling cards for your collection or maybe for competiting in the Pokemon Trading Card Game scene, make sure to look out for the most expensive Pokemon cards in the Crown Zenith expansion, Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion set to happen on March 31 2023. For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to check ClutchPoints Gaming every now and then. Best of luck, Trainers!