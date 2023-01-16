The Pokemon TCG scene is bound yet again to have another shake-up with the upcoming expansion of Scarlet & Violet. In this new set of cards, we’re expected to see the introduction of Pokemon TCG Tera Pokemon and the comeback of the ex Mechanic.

Tera Pokemon comes into play

Inspired by the Terastal phenomenon in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet series, Tera Pokemon ex comes into the Pokemon TCG scene and features unique etched artwork that spotlights their Tera Types. These new cards follow the same rules as Pokemon ex but what makes them unique is that they will take no damage from attacks when on the bench. The new Pokemon TCG Tera Pokemon are expected to add new techniques and strategies to the current meta line-up of powerful cards that have come out during the previous expansions.

ex Mechanic makes its comeback

The Pokemon ex Mechanic features Pokemon with high HP and powerful attacks and Abilities but unlike Pokemon-EX from Black & White and XY series, these ex Pokemon will not just be basic Pokemon but can also be Stage 1 or Stage 2. As powerful as these Pokemon may be, they give up two Prize cards when they are Knocked Out. The new Pokemon TCG ex Mechanic that we have known before may be updated but that means more great ways that we can play around these powerful cards.

Card Designs

As mentioned previously, the Pokemon cards from the Scarlet & Violet expansion set will feature cards with silver borders. Alongside this, we’re to see full-are etched cards showcasing Pokemon in simple poses and bright colors. The expansion also includes illustration rare and special illustration rare Pokemon, which may show an entire evolution line growing together. These cards will showcase Pokemon in their natural environments and offer a closer look at their unique personalities.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion:

12 double rare Pokémon ex, including two Tera Pokémon ex featuring Arcanine and Gyarados

12 ultra rare Pokémon ex and eight ultra rare Supporter cards

24 illustration rare Pokémon

10 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Six hyper rare gold etched cards, which can include Pokémon ex, Trainer, and Energy cards

Pokemon TCG Tera Pokemon and Pokemon ex Mechanic are set to be released in line with the expansion’s release on March 31, 2023. Elite Trainer Boxes, Booster Packs, and special collections are going to be available as well at various Pokemon Centers as well as retailers around the world so make sure to pre-order to have a first look at this new set of cards! Of course, best of luck, Trainers!