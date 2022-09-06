Top 5 Zombie Games to Survive in this September 2022

Zombie games have been around since 1984 with Quicksilva’s Zombie Zombie. Ever since then, zombie games have been a staple in the gaming community. Interested in trying some out for yourself? Read on to learn more about what I believe are the top 5 zombie games you can play for September 2022.

5. World War Z – Aftermath

Release Date: September 21, 2021

Developed by: Saber Interactive

Published by: Saber Interactive

World War Z Aftermath is a third-person co-op shooter for the PC, Xbox One and Series X|S. and Playstation. It pits the player against hordes, and I do mean hordes of zombies. Just like in the books and the movie (which admittedly is not the best adaptation of the book), the zombies are fast and numerous. Left on their own, these zombies can easily over-run even the most prepared of survivors. The game’s bulk of content lies in its campaign mode, which are come in chapters. Each chapter focuses on a certain location, each of them filled with zombies. There the player takes control of one of four survivors, each with their own backstory that the player can unlock to learn more about them. Once the player finishes the campaign, they can try out the game’s other game modes, like King of the Hill and the usual Survival mode.

The game has a class-based system, which players can pick from to change how they play. There are currently eight classes in the game, each with varying playstyles. The Hellraiser class, for example, primarily uses shotguns and explosives to take care of multiple zombies at once. On the other hand, the Medic, as the name implies, uses SMGs and makes sure everyone is healed up. The player can level each class to receive upgraded perks and weapons.

While the game is playable solo with AI teammates, it is definitely more fun with friends.

4. 7 Days to Die

Initial Release Date: December 13, 2013

Developed by: The Fun Pimps

Published by: The Fun Pimps

7 Days to Die is a first-person open-world zombie survival game for the PC, Xbox, and Playstation. Players are spawned in a random area on a huge open map. The trailer above is not an exaggeration: the player is spawned naked in the world, without any weapons or tools. The player must loot cars, bodies, houses, and more for supplies. The huge world is littered with buildings that the player can loot for supplies, or fortify to stay in. Crafting is an essential part of the game as well, as the players can craft everything from food to weapons and even vehicles. They can also gather materials to create their own bases. The building system of the game is very similar to other voxel-based building games like Minecraft. However, the graphics aren’t similar at all. Although the building system is voxel-based, the player and zombie models, along with the item models, are close to reality.

A major feature of the game lies in the title. Every night, the zombies in the game become faster and hit harder than during the day. Every seventh day in the game, this nighttime buff gets even stronger. The main gameplay loop of 7 days to die revolves around gathering resources during the six-day lull, then preparing for the onslaught of zombies on the seventh day. While this game is challenging and fun to play alone, playing with friends is the way to go.

It is important to note that the game is still in early access, with changes always being implemented every patch. If that isn’t your thing, then you can try the other games on this list instead.

3. Left 4 Dead 2

Release Date: November 16, 2009

Developed by: Valve Corporation

Published by: Valve Corporation

A classic zombie game that never gets old, Left 4 Dead 2 is a first-person zombie shooter. In this game, the player fights through various campaigns, split into smaller chapters. Using a variety of weapons, the players must fight their way through the infected, going from one safe room to the other. In the final stage of each chapter, the players are tasked with holding out until rescue arrives. Once it has, they must quickly make their exit, ending the chapters. There are a total of 13 chapters available in Left 4 Dead 2, some of which were brought in from the previous game. While that may not seem like much, the variability of each run-through makes the game feel fresh every time.

The game is fully playable alone, but playing with friends makes it even better. Should the player and their friends feel like changing the game up a little, they can also play in the Versus mode, where two teams of four fight against each other. One team plays as the Survivors, fighting their way through the campaign chapters. The other team plays as Special Infected, trying to hinder the progress of the Survivors. The two teams switch sides every chapter, competing to see who can make it further in each run.

2. Resident Evil 2 – Remake

Release Date: January 25, 2019

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

A remake of the 1999 video game with the same title, Resident Evil 2 is a third-person shooter zombie game for the PC, Playstation, and Xbox. It follows the story of rookie cop Leon S Kennedy, and Claire Redfield. When the pair arrives in Racoon City, they find it infested with zombies. Leon and Claire work together to survive, fighting their way through the Racoon City Police Department, all while being chased by a mysterious being. During their travel together, they both come to realize that there is something deeper going on behind the scenes, and it is up to them to stop it.

One of the major draws of the game is that there are basically two campaigns to play through, depending on whether the player decides to play as Leon or Claire in the first part of the game. The plots have minor differences between them, but both work towards the same goal of Leon and Claire solving the mysteries of the Racoon City outbreak. This game in particular has more story compared to the previous entries in the list. Players should make sure to keep note of it, as the writing is actually pretty good.

1. Project Zomboid

Initial Release Date: November 8, 2013

Developed by: The Indie Stone

Published by: The Indie Stone

Project Zomboid is an open-world zombie survival game for the PC. Out of the other games on this list, this stands out because of the perspective of the game. Instead of the usual third-person or first-person perspective, Project Zomboid instead has an isometric point of view. It is s similar to a top-down point of view but angled so that the player can see the full character model of the player and the zombies.

The player creates a character, picking their job, traits (some good, some bad), and appearance. Once a character has been created, they spawn into the world with only the clothes on their back. The player must then scavenge for supplies like weapons, food, water, and medicine. This game stands out from the previous games in that it is very much rooted in realism. As the player survives for longer, it becomes harder and harder to. Readily available food and water will eventually disappear, meaning the player has to adapt and find alternative sources. The same goes for electricity, as later on, they’ll have to rely on generators to provide power to the lights and refrigerators.

The worst part of the game is the zombies. Unlike the other zombie games in this list where players have to fight the zombies before them, it’s discouraged to do so in Zomboid. Ammunition is scarce, and weapons can break. Your character gets tired, meaning their swings deal less damage and you run slower. Even if you have guns, the loud noise will attract the other zombies in the area, making things harder for you.

When you die, that’s it. You have to make a new character, and start fresh.