Kristen Kish, the winner of Top Chef's 10th season, is set to take over as the new host of the popular culinary competition show. Kish, who has appeared as a guest judge on several occasions, will replace Padma Lakshmi in the upcoming 21st season.

The next season of Top Chef will be based in Wisconsin, with a focus on the cities of Milwaukee and Madison. Alongside Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons will return to the judges' table, ensuring continuity and familiarity for the viewers.

Lakshmi, who had been the host of Top Chef for 19 seasons, announced her departure from the show before the Season 20 finale. She expressed the need to make room for her other projects, including her Hulu series “Taste the Nation,” her books, and other creative endeavors.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to sources, the search for a new host prioritized former Top Chef competitors who also had experience in front of the camera. Kish quickly emerged as a top contender for the role, given her background and success in the competition.

In a statement, Kish expressed her excitement about taking on the hosting duties and being part of the Top Chef family once again. She acknowledged that Top Chef was where her journey began, first as a competitor and then as a guest judge. Now, as the host, she is honored to contribute to the show's ongoing legacy.

As the new host, Kish will join Simmons and Colicchio in discovering and showcasing the talents of new chefs, as they compete against each other in culinary challenges. The upcoming season promises to provide fresh and exciting experiences for both the contestants and the viewers.