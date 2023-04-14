Anthony Edwards, widely known for his role as “Goose” in the iconic movie Top Gun, has recently put his stunning beachfront mansion up for sale. The luxurious property, located in the picturesque coastal town of Malibu, California, boasts breathtaking ocean views and a hefty price tag of $6.5 million, per TMZ.

Edwards, who has had a successful acting career spanning several decades, including notable roles in Top Gun, ER, and Revenge of the Nerds, purchased the Malibu property in 2012 for $4.6 million. Now, the actor has decided to part ways with the exquisite estate, making it available to potential buyers who are willing to splurge on a beachside retreat.

The 46,000 square-foot mansion, nestled on a half-acre lot, offers the ultimate California beach lifestyle. The residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an array of luxurious amenities. The open-concept living space is drenched in natural light, with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The sleek and modern design of the home is complemented by high-end finishes, including marble countertops, hardwood floors, and custom cabinetry.

With its stunning location, modern design, and luxurious amenities, Anthony Edwards’ beach mansion in Malibu is undoubtedly an alluring property for potential buyers. Priced at $6.5 million, this exquisite piece of real estate offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of the coveted Malibu beach lifestyle that the Top Gun star has enjoyed for several years.