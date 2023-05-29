Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

We have a full slate of baseball today this Monday 5/29/23 Memorial Day starting this afternoon at 1:05 P.M ET. We take a look at the top home run prop bets that will be having you cash out on this Monday afternoon. This will continue our MLB home run prop odds series this Monday, May 29th.

MLB Home Run Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Home Run Prop Bets Odds

Nolan Gorman: +400

Max Muncy: +280

Matt Olson: +320

Adolis Garcia: +370

Luis Robert Jr: +350

Nolan Gorman: +400

Nolan Gorman is among the top in the majors in home runs on the season with 13. He is currently in a bit of a home run slump as of right now as he hasn’t hit a home run in his last 7 games but I expect that streak to end here with a home series against the Kanas City Royals.

In this game particularly on this Monday afternoon, Norman gets to go up against one of the worst bullpens in all of the majors. The Royals are set to have a bullpen game and they have the 3rd worst ERA with 4.86 and have given up the 4th most hits with 2o2, and 25 (12%) of those have gone for home runs.

Max Muncy: +280

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Max Muncy has been shredding the baseball this season. He is coming off back-to-back games with a home run on 3 hits against the Tampa Bay Rays. He may not be hitting a whole ton on average, hitting just .208, but when he does connect with the ball there’s a good chance he is going yard. He has 17 home runs on the season which is good for second in the majors.

In a small sample size, Muncy has some decent numbers against Trevor Williams who will be taking the mound for the Washington Nationals. He has hit .600 (3-5) with 1 RBI in that small sample size. Muncy tweaked his hamstring in last night’s game so it is up in the air whether he will be available for tonight’s game but if he is at this price it’s hard to pass up.

Matt Olson: +320

Matt Olson is returning to form as he was blistering the ball yesterday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. He ended the day going 3-5 with 2 of those 3 hits being home runs with 4 RBIs. Olson is now batting just .236 but he is 4th in the majors with 16 home runs on the season.

He gets to take on Paul Blackburn who was a bright spot for the Oakland Athletics last season but this will be his season debut after being put on the disabled list to start the season. During Blackburn’s rehab stint has been getting hammered giving up 24 hits, 9 earned runs, and 3 home runs in 4 games. Seeing as Blackburn is giving up a ton of contact I’d expect a ton of opportunities for Olson to smash the ball today.

Adolis Garcia: +370

Adolis Garcia is one of the premier power bats in the majors this season. He is hitting .249 with 14 home runs, and 49 RBIs on the season. In this matchup, he gets a preferred left-handed pitcher on the mound where he is hitting .256 with a SLG of .512.

Matthew Boyd has been downright awful for the majority of this season. He has a 3-3 record but owns a 5.74 ERA giving up .271 and 6 home runs to right-handed batters. He has also been a lot worse at home than on the road where he has a 0-3 record, 8.64 ERA, 5.9 walks per 9 innings, and 1.1 home runs per 9 innings.

Luis Robert Jr: +350

Luis Robert Jr. has major pop in his bat as we’ve regularly seen all season long so far. He has belted 13 home runs on the season and should be able to tack on another today when he takes on Griffin Canning and the Angels.

Before his most recent game against the Boston Red Sox, Canning gave up a home run in 5 consecutive games. He also has a terrible home/away splits where he is dreadful on the road with a 5.74 ERA, 4.6 walks per 9 innings, and 1.7 home runs per 9 innings. Given how much hard contact Canning gives up on a game-by-game basis, Robert Jr. is set up to have a big game this Monday afternoon.