Torchlight Infinite playtest now available on Steam

Playtesting for Torchlight Infinite is finally available for players who want to try the game out. Whether or not it will live up to the expectations of the fans, though, is a whole other story. Read on for everything you need to know about Torchlight Infinite playtest, and how to be a part of it.

Torchlight Infinite playtest

Players who are curious about the game can sign up for a playtest on Steam and Android. The actual Android release, however, has a separate store listing for pre-registration. The Steam version of the game is around 9GB. The game is said to release in October 2022. There is no set date for when the playtesting will end, so if you want to try it, now would be the time.

Torchlight Infinite background

Torchlight Infinite is the latest entry to the well-loved action role-playing game franchise, Torchlight. It has made three games so far, with the original Torchlight in 2009, Torchlight II in 2012, and Torchlight III in 2020. While the first two games of the series are loved by fans and critics alike, the same isn’t true for Torchlight III. Originally designed to be an MMORPG, fans were disappointed when it became a single-player game. Two years after that release, Torchlight Infinite was announced, and from the looks of it, it is very different from the previous three games, but not all in a good way.

Torchlight Infinite is slated to be a free-to-play and loot-based, very similar to the already released Diablo Immortal. Players are expected to grind for loot and power themselves up with them. As it is a free-to-play game, and one with a mobile port at that, the game also has microtransactions. This will be a first in the Torchlight line of games, as in the previous games microtransactions are nowhere to be seen. Players are able to experience everything the game has to offer without paying extra. It would appear, however, that that is no longer the case in Torchlight Infinite.

As this Reddit post points out. Microtransactions in the game are not for purely cosmetic purposes, as the creators of the game would have you believe. Class traits, pet gacha, and even the auto-loot feature that is implemented in all Torchlight games are now hidden behind a paywall. Although the game is supposedly not pay-to-win, we can’t truly tell until the game is fully released.

