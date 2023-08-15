Tori Kelly, less than a month removed from her scary hospitalization, has announced a new tour.

In a social media post, Kelly shared the poster for the “Take Control” tour. As of the time of this writing, nine concerts have been announced in eight cities across North America. The opening concert will take place at the Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario before she heads to New York, New York on September 11. From there, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Fransisco will all get one-night stops before she closes the tour with a two-night stay at The Roxy in Los Angeles. More dates could be added.

Tickets for the “Take Control” tour go on sale at 9am on August 16.

it’s been too long! the #takecontroltour is here ♡ visit https://t.co/lHuz2T8h59 for early access to tickets at 9AM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fAsizja2rz — tori kelly (@torikelly) August 15, 2023

Just last month, Kelly was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after collapsing while out in Los Angeles. Blood clots were found, and in an update given on July 27, Kelly said that she is feeling “stronger now and hopefully” but there were still things “to uncover.”

The “Take Control” tour will mark Kelly's first tour in four years. Her last tour, “The Acoustic Sessions” tour took place in 2019 and was her fourth headlining tour. She had previously embarked on three others and also opened for Sam Smith on his “In the Lonely Hour” tour in 2015.

Tori Kelly has released four studio albums to date. She did, however, release a self-titled EP called Tori on July 28.

The “Take Control” tour will kick off on September 10 in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, check out the tour website.