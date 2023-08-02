Beyoncé gave Tori Kelly a sweet surprise following her hospitalization last month.

“Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree,” the text read, which Kelly responded to by writing, “Ummmmm Beyoncé?”

The next photo showed Kelly hugging a gorgeous bouquet, sent by the Renaissance creator.

The post also included more shots of the singer returning home, including a cute video with her puppy.

“home sweet home,” she captioned her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvaRx1wR18_/?img_index=1

Last month, TMZ reported that Kelly was getting treated for blood clots around her vital organs. The singer later broke her silence on the matter.

“Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” the message reads. “It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

Tori Kelly also addressed what would have been the delay in her music that was scheduled to release on July 28. The self-titled album went as scheduled and was released last Friday.

“Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP,” she added. “But I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

“I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Tori,” the singer concluded her message to fans.