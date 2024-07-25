Step back into the Bronze Age collapse as Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties ropes the Babylonians, Mycenaeans, Assyrians, and Trojans into the conflict that originally only involved the Egyptians in this new DLC expansion.

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties Release Date: July 25, 2024

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties Map Expansion Trailer

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties was released as a free DLC expansion on July 25, 2024, available now on PC through Steam, and later on the Epic Games Store. The game was developed by Creative Assembly and was published by SEGA.

Gameplay

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties Battles Trailer

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties is a large-scale expansion DLC that adds a host of new features for players who own a copy of Total War: Pharaoh. The DLC expands the map beyond Ancient Egypt, allowing players to conquer further into the Late Bronze Age world. There are new factions to either control or contend with, with four major cultures being added to the game.

The Assyrians, Babylonians, Mycenaeans, and Trojans are the four new major factions added to the game. 25 minor factions can also be playable. This includes the Aeolians led by the fabled Achilles or Napata led by the warrior-king Memnon. All the new factions in the expansion offer a unique campaign experience, with iconic historical leaders leading diverse armies.

The expansion doubles the size of the Total War: Pharaoh map, adding 168 new settlements, new historical landmarks, and new victory objectives, unique to each culture. To accommodate this expansion, new sea travel routes are now available to help you in the logistics of conquering the entire Late Bronze Age world, either by land or by sea.

A larger campaign map means your world domination will take longer. That also means you will now have to contend with not only your physical opponents but the passage of time as well. Worry not, as Pharaoh Dynasties sees the return of the Dynasty System. Revamped for Pharaoh, this system will ensure that your leaders will have successors when their mortal bodies leave this world.

Story

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties Campaign Trailer

“From the outset of our design journey on Total War: Pharoah, our vision has always been to deliver a grand-scale recreation of the turbulent Bronze Age Collapse; one brimming with historical intrigue, authentic representations of iconic civilization, and a sandbox theatre that allows you to rewrite the course of human history,” says Game Director, Todor Nikolov.

This free DLC expansion aims to meet this ambitious outlook. With the expansion of the campaign map to the borders of the Greeks and Babylonians, the stories of these Bronze Age cultures will now be told through Total War.

As mentioned in the Gameplay section, Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties introduces new factions to the game, each one with its own unique campaign. You can revisit Troy and Mycenae once again, but this time with a more grounded retelling from one found in the earlier game, or chart a course for the stories yet untold from the eyes of the Assyrians and the Babylonians.

Tell the story of your Dynasty and stand the test of time as you try to navigate political marriages and mitigate the effects of assassinations and deaths on the battlefield of members of your royal family. Do not let your old age dictate the end of your triumph – let your family dominate the battlefields for generations to come.