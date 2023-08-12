Tottenham Hotspur CEO Daniel Levy has issued a statement discussing the Harry Kane saga. The England captain has been confirmed as the new Bayern Munich player on Saturday Morning. Tottenham Hotspur accepted a valuation of more than 100 million pounds ($127m) for arguably their greatest-ever player.

According to the report from Fabrizio Romano, Levy issued a statement on Tottenham Hotspur's website about Harry Kane's saga. He said, “We tried to offer Kane and his camp different forms of a new contract, both short and long-term. Harry was clear that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.”

With this message, it is clear that Levy wanted to keep hold of Kane at all costs. You never know; Tottenham Hotspur CEO could have rejected Bayern Munich's most recent bid for the English striker if he had not accepted personal terms with the Bundesliga giants. However, they accepted that Kane wanted to leave the club.

The move of Kane to Bayern Munich has resulted in anger within the Tottenham Hotspur fanbase. Many Spurs fans believe their season is already in the history books before the first kick of the ball. Although they have made some exciting signings, such as James Maddison, Kane's departure has disrupted their mood.

Many fans are holding Levy accountable for Kane's exit. They believe their club CEO's biggest mistake is not building a good enough team around Kane and Son Heung Min. The duo of Kane and Son was considered one of the finest in Premier League history.