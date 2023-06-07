Speculation surrounding Harry Kane‘s future at Tottenham Hotspur continues to grow, and now it seems that even his own teammates would be content to see him join Real Madrid, reported by mirror. Pedro Porro, a player for Tottenham on loan from Manchester City, raised eyebrows with his recent comments expressing happiness if Kane were to make the move to the Spanish giants.

Kane's potential departure from Tottenham has been a subject of discussion for some time, as the club has struggled to secure silverware during his tenure. The 29-year-old striker is believed to have grown frustrated with the lack of success, fueling rumors of a possible transfer. While Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is eager to retain Kane and have him work under new manager Ange Postecoglou, this summer represents the club's last opportunity to cash in on the star player before his contract expires in a year.

Manchester United is also reportedly interested in signing Kane, and it could even be the player's preferred destination, offering him a chance to break Alan Shearer's Premier League all-time goal record. However, from Levy's perspective, if Kane is to be sold, he would prefer to avoid strengthening a direct Premier League rival.

Real Madrid emerges as a potential destination, with Karim Benzema leaving the Spanish capital and the club in need of a high-profile striker to carry the goal-scoring burden. Porro's comments suggesting the Tottenham squad's approval of Kane's move to Real Madrid have only added fuel to the rumors linking the English captain with a switch to Spain.

While Tottenham fans are likely to be disappointed by the prospect of losing Kane, the ongoing speculation suggests that his departure is still a possibility. As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Kane's next move, with both Tottenham and Real Madrid weighing their options in what could be a pivotal transfer for both clubs.