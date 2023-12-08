Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Son Heung-Min, did not mince his words as he criticized his team's performance, labeling them as "soft"

Tottenham Hotspur‘s captain, Son Heung-Min, did not mince his words as he criticized his team's performance, labeling them as “soft” after suffering their fourth loss in five games, reported by GOAL. The North London club, which once led the league by five points, has experienced a drastic downturn in the Premier League.

In a disappointing 2-1 defeat against West Ham, Ange Postecoglou's side witnessed a remarkable comeback by the opposition, with goals from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse. Son, who was substituted in the 88th minute due to a blow to his back, expressed his frustration after the match. He emphasized the unacceptability of losing such games and acknowledged Tottenham's repeated failure to maintain leads.

Son remarked, “West Ham is always tough to play against, but we were soft. In the Premier League, you don't know what will happen in the end. You have to kill a game. It's unacceptable. Players have to take responsibility – the fans don't deserve this.”

Tottenham's recent struggles have shifted their focus from title contention to battling for a place in the Champions League. Postecoglou acknowledged the lack of conviction in his team but refrained from attributing the losses to the extensive injury list, which includes key players like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

Looking ahead, Son Heung-Min expressed his eagerness to bounce back, insisting that the team must play with more energy, especially at home. Despite the disappointing results, he remains optimistic about the fans and hinted at a potential return in the upcoming game against Newcastle United on Sunday, December 10. Tottenham faces the challenge of regaining momentum and climbing back into contention for a coveted spot in the Champions League.