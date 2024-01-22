Experience Touhou in a different way. Here is Touhou Luna Nights' Playstation release date, as well as its gameplay, story, and trailers.

Experience a different kind of Touhou on the PlayStation. Here are the details for Touhou Luna Nights for the PlayStation, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Touhou Luna Nights PlayStation Release Date – January 25, 2024

Touhou Luna Nights – PS4/PS5 Announcement Trailer

Touhou Luna Nights has a release date of January 25, 2024. This is for the game’s PlayStation release. If the player wants to play the game now, they can also get the game on Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Touhou Luna Nights Gameplay

Unlike the original games, which were primarily bullet hell games, this one is instead a Meotroidvania game, with a focus on exploration and action. Players must explore a large map, all while killing enemies and going through platforming sections. As with most Metroidvania games, the player will also have to face boss enemies now and then.

The player’s character has both an HP bar and an MP bar. HP bars, like in all games, signify the player’s life. This goes down when they get hit, and they die when it reaches 0. As for the MP bar, this will go down whenever the player uses the character’s powers. The MP bar regenerates, but the HP bar does not.

There are two ways to quickly recover either of these. The first is by finding vending machines, which are scattered throughout the map. The second is through a feature that is carried over from the original Touhou games: Grazing. As with most games, the player character has a hitbox. If an attack hits the edge of the player’s hitbox, it is counted as a Graze. When that happens, the player’s HP and MP will replenish.

Throughout their travels, the player will receive gold and experience points. Gold is used for upgrades such as empowered abilities, better weapons, and more. Experience points, on the other hand, will level the character and improve their stats.

Touhou Luna Nights Story

The player takes control of Sakuya Izayoi, the head made of Gensokyo’s Scarlet Devil Mansion. Sakuya finds herself in a parallel universe, one that resembles the Mansion. Sakuya must make her way through this Mansion, and either escape or destroy it.

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.