It's great being Viktor Hovland right now. The 25-year-old pro from Norway reached the pinnacle of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs on Sunday when he secured the Tour Championship title with a fantastic final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. But apart from the honor and prestige of topping the tournament, another enviable product of Hovland's success is the amount of money he won.

By winning the 2023 Tour Championship, Viktor Hovland will be laughing his way to the bank with an $18 million check. That's more money than what Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Copper Kupp is due to earn in the 2023 NFL season.

With all that money, Hovland can get anything. However, all he wants after winning in Atlanta is some rest back home.

“I don't have anything in mind that I would buy. To be honest, I'm just looking forward to getting some downtime this fall and just will spend some more time in Norway,” Hovland said during a press conference following his amazing performance.

Viktor Hovland won the Tour Championship by firing a 27-under 261 through four rounds. He started the tournament at two under (behind Scottie Scheffler by two strokes) but that did not stop him from surpassing Scheffler and winning the tournament, thanks to a consistently great showing from start to finish. He saved his best for last, as he scored 7-under 63 in the fourth round.

Hovland got the title and the big check. He will think about what he'll do with his massive payout but for now, it's all about giving his body a rest.