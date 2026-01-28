The first PGA Tour event of the year that Brooks Koepka will be appearing in after rejoining the PGA Tour from LIV Golf is this week, with the start of the Farmers' Insurance Open. Koepka's return signals a massive shift in the golf landscape and could be the start of the floodgates swinging open for more LIV Golf players to return to the PGA Tour. However, his return has not been met with universal praise.

During his press availability, Koepka went viral in a back-and-forth with a reporter who asked him about his struggles in the majors recently. Koepka jokingly said, “Thanks for pointing it out.” In response, the reporter said, “You’re the one who shoots it.”

The return for Koepka is sure to draw a lot of fanfare, and getting into an exchange like that with the media only underscores the real anticipation here. Koepka also made clear Tuesday that his family was the biggest factor in his departure from LIV Golf and that he wasn’t interested in the ongoing battle between the two warring sides.

“I have no regrets,” Koepka said as he met with reporters during a 30-minute news conference at Torrey Pines. “But at the same time, I’m excited for this new chapter. Grateful to be out here.”

Article Continues Below

Koepka said that he first began to contemplate his competitive future last September, when “circumstances kind of changed in my family a little bit.” His wife, Jena, revealed on social media last fall that she suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s second child.

It is also worth noting that most of LIV's events are international, and having his wife and son with him “all the time” was one of the things he missed most about the Tour. With the LIV schedule, Koepka's family could not travel with him as much.

When he became a free agent last month, Koepka’s first call was to Tiger Woods. That conversation then extended to Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, who spearheaded what soon became known as the Returning Member Program. Koepka said that the call with Tiger Woods was the one that made him feel the most comfortable.