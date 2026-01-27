It wasn't that long ago that it seemed many of golf's biggest superstars were leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. However, a change now seems to be happening. Brooks Koepka is one of the latest stars to return to the PGA Tour after previously joining LIV Golf. It remains to be seen if other stars who joined LIV Golf will return to the PGA Tour as well, but Rory McIlroy — who never left the PGA — recently seemed to hint at players regretting their LIV Golf moves.

“I think it says more about Brooks than anything else,” McIlroy said recently following a TGL match, via Cameron Jourdan. “He obviously is a very competitive person and wants to compete at the highest level. I think he made the decision that he thought competing at the highest level meant coming back to the PGA Tour. You've seen others say this recently.

“Patrick Reed said it in Dubai last week. It seems like some of those guys are maybe starting to realize that they're not getting everything that they wanted out of going over there, and that's obviously a great thing for the PGA Tour.”

Koepka is one of golf's biggest stars. His decision will have a huge impact on the sport's future. For a while, LIV Golf had clearly emerged as the PGA Tour's biggest competitor. Other stars such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau joined Koepka in leaving the PGA.

With Koepka now returning to the PGA, however, LIV Golf is hoping they can avoid losing other star players. It will be a situation that golf fans will surely want to closely monitor over the next few months.