Viktor Hovland is the man. With a sterling performance from start to finish of the 2023 Tour Championship, Hovland concluded the tournament with a win at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. He also made history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Viktor Hovland is the 5th player to win both of the final two events of the FedExCup Playoffs. At 25 years old, he's the youngest to ever do it.”

Hovland started the tournament two shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who had a starting stroke of 1o under. Scheffler, however, failed to fully capitalize on that cushion, as he finished just tied for sixth. Hovland concluded the event 27-under 261 with the starting stroke. Even if starting strokes were not part of the equation in determining the winner at East Lake Golf Club, Hovland would still wound up as the champion with a 19-under.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Xander Schauffele finished second with a 22-under. Wyndham Clark (-16) and three-time Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy (-14) went third and fourth, respectively.

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season was a campaign to definitely remember for the 25-year-old Norwegian. Before winning the Tour Championship, Hovland already had two wins on the season, as he topped the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday back in June and the BMW Championship last week which also greatly improved his positioning for the the start of the playoffs finale.

Viktor Hovland never shot worse than a 68 in any of the rounds in Atlanta, capping his incredible performance off with a strong 63 to keep Schauffele, Clark, McIlroy, and the rest at bay.