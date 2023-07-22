Groupama-FDJ angrily fired back at Richard Plugge of Jumbo-Visma, vehemently denying accusations team riders drank beer during a Tour de France rest day earlier this week.

Specifying that Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard and his teammates' success at the event was due to an extreme attention to “details,” including no alcohol consumption, Plugge previously alleged that Jumbo-Visma saw members of a French team take down “large beers” while recuperating in St. Gervais. Groupama-FDJ was the only French squad staying at Jumbo-Visma's hotel.

“Who does he think he is? Frankly, it's an exceptionally vile attack on his part,” Groupama-FDJ team manager Marc Madiot said in response, per ESPN. “… Let him keep his mouth shut! I don't intend to see him. I don't care about him. I'm not going to go and see him. I'm angry. It's pathetic. I don't watch what he puts in his riders' bowls.”

Philippe Mauduit, sports director of Groupama-FDJ, also denied Plugge's charged allegations, insisting team cyclists didn't drink any alcohol due to physical rigors of competing in Tour de France.

“Everyone orders the drink they want, and the guys are so tired this year that they're not fooling around,” Mauduit told Reuters.

Last year's champion, Vingegaard holds a commanding 7-minute, 35-second lead entering Sunday's final ride to Champs-Élysées in Paris, putting the Danish star under extra scrutiny as he looks to secure another Tour de France title.