A master of one-handed blade work, Claudia is Tower of Fantasy’s newest SSR who was released on September 15, exactly two weeks after the start of Frigg’s own banner. Her stone-cold demeanor is the result of her dark past with Hykros, but her inner personality reveals a caring individual with a great passion for her work. Of course, what we will be getting is simply the simulacrum of the real Claudia, but eventually, we might see a glimpse of her skillful swordplay, and listen to her interesting stories. In this Claudia Guide, we will be giving an overview of Claudia’s moves and abilities, her ideal matrices, combat relics, and team compositions.

Move Set and Abilities

Like all Tower of Fantasy characters, Claudia has a whole composition of moves whether she’s on the ground or midair and whether the attack is pressed or held. Her normal attacks can string up to 5 times, with successive attacks dealing more damage. Her ground hold attack lets her perform a cyclone attack, while her aerial hold attack is a plunge attack that deals respectable AoE damage and can knock back foes.

Skill: Roam

Dance through targets while swinging the blade, dealing damage equal to 383% of ATK + 18 in total to up to 5 targets (attacks on the same target deal 20% less damage). At the end of the ability, slash the space in front, dealing damage equal to 290.4% of ATK + 14 to targets and knocking them into the air. Immune to crowd-control effects and gain a damage reduction of 50% while ability is in use. Cooldown: 15 seconds.

This is a fantastic skill that can be used in countless situations, from elite waves in Bygone Phantasm, to the tougher bosses in Void Rifts. The first part of the ability lets you deal a decent amount of damage in AoE scenarios, and enhanced damage when against a single enemy. The second part is a simple slash that deals great damage, and can launch enemies off the ground.

This skill can also be used as a soak ability for tough attacks, due to the crowd-control immunity and damage reduction it grants during the active skill window.

Discharge: Unbridled Fury

When a weapon is fully charged or triggers Phantasia, switching to this weapon from another weapon removes all debuffs from the wielder, who charges and airbornes a target to deal 479.8% x ATK + 23 damage, leaving behind a bladestorm that deals 192% x ATK + 9 damage to the target, while immunizing self to grievous/freeze/burn/electrify effects for 5 seconds.

Claudia isn’t much of a hyper carry unlike other weapons, and her main role is to generate charge and apply Grievous to increase your team’s damage output. This means that her discharge is not a major priority for most skill rotations, though when needed, it can still deal a great amount of damage to unsuspecting foes.

Not only that, but her discharge has a very short animation time, which can easily catch players off guard in PvP.

Claudia Build Guide: Matrices

Shiro 4-piece

2-piece Set: Increase both damage and shatter to targets with more than 50% HP by 15%/19%/22.5%/26%.

4-piece Set: Upon entering battle, gain a 20%/25%/30%/35% damage boost for 35 seconds. Reset 5 seconds after exiting battle.

Shiro’s SSR Matrix is extremely versatile for many characters who can deal a good amount of damage, and Claudia is no exception. The combined bonus of the 2-piece and 4-piece passive is quite immense, and allows Claudia to deal a lot of burst damage with just her skill alone.

Claudia 4-piece

2-piece Set: Increase damage by 13%/17%/20%/23% when hitting a target in mid-air or initiating an aerial attack. Reset double-jump upon hitting the target in mid-air.

4-piece Set: Hitting an enemy with a skill reduces the cooldowns of all weapon skills by 1.5/2/2.5/3 seconds and increases the damage of discharge skills by 58%/80%/103%/126% for 15 seconds.

Claudia’s very own matrix set is quite the awkward one, but can work amazingly in a team that focuses around her. This matrix set is perfect for solo content, especially against huge bosses where the 2-piece set can shine.

Bai Ling 3-piece

3-piece Set: Increase damage dealt to grievous targets by 12%/15%/18%.

If SSR sets are too expensive for you, Bai Ling’s set is easily accessible, and increases Claudia’s damage by a decent amount.

Cladia Build Guide: Combat Relics

Missile Swarm – Place a missile launcher behind the user for 8 seconds. Fire multiple missiles at nearby enemies, dealing damage equal to 34.8% of ATK with each strike. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

Thanks to the Grievous Effect provided by Claudia’s Physical affinity, Missile Swarm’s great and consistent damage becomes even stronger. This will be your go-to relic for almost all PvE content.

Spacetime Rift – Launch a proton bomb at the target location, creating a collapse in time-space that sucks targets in for 10 seconds. After 1.5 seconds, the center of the collapse deals damage equal to 39.6% of ATK to targets caught in the area every 0.5 seconds. Cooldown: 100 seconds.

This relic is an amazing setup for Claudia’s Skill and Discharge, and can result in easy wins in PvP. When played carefully with other area control characters like Shiro and Meryl, fighting against it will definitely be a pain.

Team Composition for Claudia

Shatter Squad (Claudia, KING, Shiro) – This team is optimized for breaking shields, with Claudia’s role being the charge generator, at the same time dealing Grievous effect and also having a decent value to shatter by her own. This is especially effective in PvP, with two area controllers and shatter weapons by her side, which can easily cripple unprepared foes.

Raid Support (Claudia, Cocoritter, Nemesis) – Being a Physical off-DPS who can charge very well, Claudia can join the support duo of Cocoritter and Nemesis, and effectively support teams in difficult raid content. Unlike other support teams, this team can still do respectable damage with Claudia and Nemesis in the squad.

Grievous Volt (Claudia, Nemesis, Crow/Samir) – Nemesis’ Volt resonance, great damage, and good healing, has solidified her as a must-pick unit for DPS comps, especially when you pair her up with powerful Volt weapons like Crow or Samir. Add a powerful off-field utility weapon like Claudia, and you have an extremely powerful team for solo and boss content.

Summary

Claudia is a very useful unit who will see a lot of use even months after her release, which is safe to say that she’s a must pull for future content. Not only that, but another upcoming character, Lyra, rounds up the Physical SSR trio, which is considered one of the best teams currently in the CN server.