Frigg’s frigid and enigmatic personality has been an eye-catcher for many players of Tower of Fantasy, and her Simulacrum finally arrives in the game’s second limited banner on September 1. Her frosty swordsmanship fits the melee frost archetype, and her powerful damage output can definitely shake up the current metagame. In this Frigg Build Guide article, we will be giving an overview of Frigg’s bread and butter combos, her ideal matrices, combat relics, and team compositions.

Moveset and Combos

Like all Tower of Fantasy characters, Frigg has a whole composition of moves whether she’s on the ground or midair, and whether the attack is pressed or held. Her normal attacks can string up to 5 times, with successive attacks dealing more damage. Her ground hold attack is a forward lunge followed by a horizontal swipe, while her aerial hold attack is a plunge attack that deals good AoE damage.

Frigg’s Skill is Fimbulwinter. She slashes the space around the player, dealing damage and suspends/launches enemies hit. This skill provides i-frames during the animation, which is a good tech you’d want to remember. After performing the skill, a huge frost domain is created which lasts 25 seconds. While in the domain, Frigg’s weapon deals extra frost and shatter damage.

Frigg’s Discharge is called Frigid Fracture. When activated, Frigg dashes forward, unleashing a massive slash and launching foes into the air.

Since Frigg’s skill allows her to deal higher shatter damage, it’s always good to start off with the skill and do your combos right after. Weapons with high crowd-control like Nemesis and Huma can be beneficial for keeping enemies within the zone.

When fighting bosses with shields, try to drop her skill just before her gauge fills up, and switch to another weapon to get full gauge. Then swap to Frigg to perform her Discharge, which will cause massive shatter damage thanks to her skill’s effect.

Frigg Build Guide: Matrices

Frigg 4-piece

Frigg 2-piece: When switching from ice weapon to ice weapon, Ice ATK is increased by 15%/18%/21%/25% for 10 seconds. This effect works in the background, and if multiple sets are used, the highest star set will take effect.

Frigg 4-piece: When using Frozen Domain, enemies within the domain take 60%/75%/90%/105% of Ice ATK as Ice damage every second.

This set is absolutely bonkers for Frigg, especially once you get the 4-piece passive. Frozen Domain lasts for a very long time, which makes her an absolute monster when fighting stationary bosses, or for putting PvP foes into a dilemma.

Shiro-King (2x 2-piece)

King 2-piece: When a target is shattered, grant 8%/10%/12%/14% damage boost for 25 seconds. Only the highest level is applied when the effect is obtained repeatedly.

Shiro 2-piece: Increase both damage and shatter to targets with more than 50% HP by 15%/19%/22.5%/26%.

If Frigg’s 4-piece matrix is not accessible for you, a mix of Shiro’s and King’s can still consolidate her role as a powerful shatter unit. King’s matrices increase damage post-shatter, while Shiro’s matrices boost one’s opener when shattering enemies.

Robarg (3-piece)

Robarg 3-piece: When a target is shattered, poison the target and deal damage equal to 45%/56%/67.5% of ATK every second for 10 seconds.

Early game, Robarg’s set is amazing for dealing extra damage whenever Frigg shatters, which makes it a better option compared to the other SR matrices.

Frigg Build Guide: Combat Relics

Missile Swarm – Place a missile launcher behind the user for 8 seconds. Fire multiple missiles at nearby enemies, dealing damage equal to 34.8% of ATK with each strike. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

Solid SR relic that’s easy to advance and deals good damage.

Spacetime Rift – Launch a proton bomb at the target location, creating a collapse in time-space that sucks targets in for 10 seconds. After 1.5 seconds, the center of the collapse deals damage equal to 39.6% of ATK to targets caught in the area every 0.5 seconds. Cooldown: 100 seconds.

Frigg’s effectiveness is improved by a ton when fighting foes which can be sucked by this relic. This becomes even more of a menace when bringing it in PvP.

Team Composition for Frigg

Mono Cryo (PvP) – Meryl and Cocoritter are already annoying enough in PvP, and Frigg finally rounds it up to create a formidable mono Cryo lineup. Meryl and Frigg’s high shatter damage is quite oppressive, while Cocoritter’s healing and ranged attacks are always good defensive options to bring.

Shatter Triad (General Use) – If you’re just exploring, beating bosses, and doing dailies, the lineup of Shiro, King, and Frigg covers so many bases. You will be able to deal with certain elemental resistances while also dealing high shatter damage all the time. These three also have amazing AoE capabilities, which is always good to have when clearing outposts and camps.

Summary

Frigg’s arrival will make anyone who didn’t get Nemesis on her 50/50 happy as Frigg is also a solid staple for many teams in Tower of Fantasy. Her versatility will make her easily fit in many cryo teams, while also being able to share a role with many other teams and builds.

We hope this Frigg Build Guide helped you in optimizing your build for Tower of Fantasy's second limited-time event weapon. Will you be spending your Special Orders on her?