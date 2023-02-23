Developer Kraken Empire and Publisher Joystick Ventures has just announced the Toy Tactics Early Access Release Date on Steam.

Toy Tactics Early Access Release Date: March 17, 2023

Family-friendly and physics-based real-time strategy game covering the history of warfare Toy Tactics will be arriving on Steam Early Access on March 17, 2023. Developed by Kraken Empire and published by Joystick Ventures.

On these battlegrounds, artists become mighty warriors with a unique troop control system all based on drawing all kinds of shapes. Embrace endless possibilities and sketch formations for warriors to flank, deceive, and overthrow opponents with a few key lines on the ground. Unleash special reinforcements like catapults, flying meteors, walls, towers, and much more to take control and draw enemies into their doom.

Forgo the sword in favor of the mightier pen as you sketch directly on the battlefield to command your troops to victory. Deploy attacks and coordinate movement with pen strokes. Employ tactical thinking with each pen slash. Smash ally and enemy plastic figurines and make heads bobble in charming, physics-based battles.

In Toy Tactics, players can cast summoning spells alongside brave troops to bring in the likes of crushing catapults, flaming meteors, watchtowers calling in ridiculous reinforcements, or cinder block walls capable of stopping enemies in their tracks, evoking memories of our childhood where we could have anything in hand appear in the scenarios we make up with our toys. Players will be able to paint a path to victory with Toy Tactics’ accessible yet deep controls encouraging imaginations to run free.

Toy Tactics features three different factions: the Imperium, Pendragon, and Kyoukai armies, each with game-changing abilities. These disparate factions duke it out across the many ages of Erebus, an afterlife for warriors beyond time and space. Join forces with the well-renowned leader and military general, Sun Tzu, in a single-player campaign across Draugr infested Europe and Japan. The Art of War takes on new meaning with each battle offering multiple objectives and puzzle-guarded chests.