By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers have a new all-time scoring champion after Damian Lillard displaced the legendary Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time points leader. During a ceremony to celebrate his incredible accomplishment after Monday’s 124-113 home win over the Charlotte Hornets, Lillard even paid homage to 1989’s hit movie Major League by dropping a Jake Taylor quote — sort of (h/t Sean Highkin).

“There’s only one thing left to accomplish, and I think y’all know what that is. … We’ve just got to get this one last thing done, and that will wrap this up and finish the script for me.”

Lillard has been in the NBA since 2012 but he’s yet to reach the ultimate goal of every player in the league, and that’s to kiss the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, which he has been loyally chasing for with the only franchise he’s ever played for so far in his memorable career in the pros.

The Blazers superstar also thanked the fans and everyone who sent their congratulatory greetings for his scoring feat.

Via ESPN:

“I don’t know how to describe it. It made me feel old a little bit,” said Lillard, who had 17 points and nine assists in the 124-113 win. “Just the appreciation from my teammates. I don’t big bro them even though a lot of them are much younger than me and probably grew up watching me in the NBA when they were in high school. But tonight to hear them say congratulations, it was almost admiration in their voice and respect. I knew it was there, but tonight I felt it even more.”

The 32-year-old guard set the new Blazers record for most career points with the franchise in a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 19.