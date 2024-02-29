The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Trail Blazers are 15-42 this season, and they have lost their last nine games. They did play the Grizzlies twice back in November, and they split those two games. In the two games, Jerami Grant has averaged 26.5 points per game to lead the team. Malcolm Brogdon is second with 21.0 points per game, and he is also dishing 10.5 assists. Deandre Ayton is averaging a double-double, as well. As a team, the Trail Blazers are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Grizzlies. Ayton is doubtful for this game. However, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Brogdon are absent.
The Grizzlies are 20-39 this season, and they have lost three straight games after upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks. Desmond Bane has scored 31.5 points per game to lead the Grizzlies against the Trail Blazers this season. Jaren Jackson Jr has scored 28.5 points, grabbed 8.5 rebounds, and blocked 2.0 shots per game against Portland, as well. They are the only two above 10.0 points per game. As a team, the Grizzlies are scoring 112.5 points per game against Portland. Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose, and Brandon Clarke are all questionable for the game. Bane and Marcus Smart are still a few weeks from returning, as well.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Odds
Portland Trail Blazers: +3 (-114)
Moneyline: +122
Memphis Grizzlies: -3 (-106)
Moneyline: -144
Over: 209 (-110)
Under: 209 (-110)
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Trail Blazers need to play well on the defensive end, and this should not be a problem. In their last three games, the Grizzlies are scoring 94.0 points per game. In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies are scoring 102.3. Memphis is a very injured team, and this has clearly hurt their offense in a big way. As long as the Trail Blazers can play decent on defense, they will be able to cover this spread.
The Grizzlies are the worst-scoring team in the NBA, so their lack of scoring lately is not a surprise. Memphis really struggles to get to 110 points. When the Trail Blazers allow less than 110 points, they are 7-9 this season. That is not a great record, but it is enough to be confident in them covering the spread.
Why the Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
Memphis should not be expected to score in this game. However, they do play decent defense. In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have allowed just 112.8 points per game. That is a very good number, and the Grizzlies should be able to hold the Blazers under that. Memphis has kept Portland to 107.5 points per game in the two matchups this season, and this should be no different. If the Grizzlies can continue to be tough defensively, they will be able to cover the spread.
Final Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
This is a battle between two pretty bad teams. However, it could make for a good game. I do like the Under to hit in this game, and that would be my main play. As for the spread, I like the underdogs to cover as I am expecting a close game.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +3 (-110), Under 209 (-110)