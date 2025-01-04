ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, January 4, promises to be intriguing. The Blazers, struggling with an 11-22 record, losing four out of their last six games and will look to bounce back against a Bucks team currently at 18-15. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with impressive averages of 32.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while Anfernee Simons aims to elevate Portland’s offense, averaging 17.7 points. Historically, the Blazers have struggled against the Bucks, winning only 2 of their last 10 encounters, which adds pressure on them to perform in this critical game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Bucks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +480

Milwaukee Bucks: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers, despite their current 11-22 record, are poised for an upset against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. While the Blazers have struggled on the road, losing their last seven away games, they've shown flashes of potential that could culminate in a surprising victory. Shaedon Sharpe has been a bright spot for Portland, averaging 17.9 points per game and demonstrating his ability to take over games when needed. Additionally, Deandre Ayton's presence in the paint, averaging 10.0 rebounds per game, could prove crucial in limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo's effectiveness.

The Blazers' recent narrow loss to the Lakers, where they showed resilience by cutting a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, indicates their fighting spirit. This tenacity, combined with the potential for a breakout performance from Scoot Henderson, who's been steadily improving his playmaking with 5.1 assists per game, could catch the Bucks off guard. Moreover, the Blazers' collective defensive effort, evidenced by players like Toumani Camara averaging 1.4 steals per game, might disrupt the Bucks' offensive rhythm. If Portland can maintain their recent shooting efficiency, hitting 46% from the field against the Lakers, they stand a solid chance of outgunning Milwaukee and securing a much-needed road win.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers this Saturday, riding the momentum of their recent performances and the return of their star players. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear since coming back from his brief absence, averaging an impressive 32.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over his last 10 games. His dominant presence on both ends of the court, coupled with his ability to consistently shoot over 50% from the field, will be a major challenge for the struggling Blazers' defense.

Furthermore, the Bucks have shown resilience and the ability to mount impressive comebacks, as evidenced by their recent 120-112 victory against the Indiana Pacers. The team's improved three-point shooting, particularly from players like Damian Lillard and AJ Green, adds another dimension to their offensive arsenal that the Trail Blazers will find difficult to contain. With the Bucks currently sitting at 18-15 and looking to climb higher in the Eastern Conference standings, they have more at stake and are likely to bring a higher level of intensity to this matchup. The combination of Antetokounmpo's dominance, the team's overall offensive firepower, and their recent track record of success against Portland makes the Bucks the clear favorites to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Final Trail Blazers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks are primed to dominate the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, January 4th at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the primary catalyst, coming off a recent return from illness where he dropped 30 points against the Pacers. His season averages are stellar – 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, making him an unstoppable force against Portland's struggling defense. The Blazers face significant challenges, entering the game with an 11-22 record and a dismal 3-14 road record. Their defensive struggles are well-documented, and they'll struggle to contain Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who's averaging 25.2 points per game. The Bucks' home court advantage at Fiserv Forum, where they're 10-6 this season, further tilts the matchup in their favor. Milwaukee's offensive firepower, shooting 38.8% from three-point range (second-best in the NBA), combined with Portland's road woes, suggests a comfortable Bucks victory. Expect Giannis to lead the charge and the Bucks to win by a comfortable margin covering the spread at home.

Final Trail Blazers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -12 (-110), Over 227.5 (-110)