The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick.

In a battle between two struggling teams, the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday, January 24th at 7:00 PM EST. The Blazers, led by Scoot Henderson's playmaking and Anfernee Simons' 18.2 PPG, look to break their road woes against a Hornets squad featuring LaMelo Ball's dynamic 29.0 PPG. Both teams are fighting for pride in this low-stakes matchup, with Portland holding a historical advantage in the head-to-head series. Expect a competitive game between two young, hungry squads seeking to prove themselves in a tight Western Conference playoff race.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Hornets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Charlotte Hornets: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to secure a victory against the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming matchup on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Despite their underwhelming records, the Blazers have shown signs of improvement, particularly in the recent performances of their young star, Scoot Henderson. The third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has been on a tear, averaging an impressive 25.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.5 steals over his last four games, while shooting a remarkable 56.9% from the field and 53.3% from beyond the arc. This surge in Henderson's play, coupled with the consistent contributions from Anfernee Simons (18.2 PPG) and Deandre Ayton's rebounding prowess (10.2 RPG), gives Portland a formidable offensive arsenal.

The Blazers also hold a significant historical advantage over the Hornets, boasting a 48-19 all-time record in their head-to-head matchups. This psychological edge, combined with Charlotte's struggles at home (7-13 record), sets the stage for a Portland victory. While the Hornets have the explosive LaMelo Ball, who is averaging 29.0 PPG, the Blazers' balanced attack and improving team chemistry should prove too much for Charlotte's defense to handle. With Scoot Henderson's recent leap in performance and the team's overall momentum, the Trail Blazers are well-positioned to extend their dominance over the Hornets and secure a crucial road win in their quest to climb the Western Conference standings.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets are primed to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers in their upcoming matchup on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Despite their underwhelming record, the Hornets have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly through the stellar play of their franchise cornerstone, LaMelo Ball. The young point guard has been on a tear recently, showcasing his versatility and impact on the court. In his last nine games, Ball has averaged an impressive 30.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. His ability to fill the stat sheet and create opportunities for his teammates will be crucial in breaking down the Blazers' defense. Additionally, Ball's recent performances, including a 25-point, 11-assist double-double against the Suns, demonstrate his capacity to elevate his game against tough competition.

While the Hornets have struggled this season, they've shown resilience and the ability to compete with top teams. The home-court advantage at the Spectrum Center could provide the extra boost needed to secure a win. Furthermore, the Blazers' road woes this season make them vulnerable to a hungry Hornets team looking to build momentum. With Ball's leadership, the potential for breakout performances from supporting cast members, and the energy of the home crowd, the Hornets are well-positioned to outpace the Blazers and notch a much-needed victory in this cross-conference clash.

Final Trail Blazers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The upcoming matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Spectrum Center promises to be an intriguing contest. The Hornets enter the game with wins in four out of their last five games and will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage. LaMelo Ball's recent stellar performances, averaging 30.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists over his last nine games, make him the player to watch. Despite their better record, the Trail Blazers have struggled on the road this season. The Hornets' improved defense, allowing 113.0 points per game (15th in the NBA), could pose challenges for Portland's offense, which ranks 26th in the league. While both teams have had their struggles this season, the Hornets' recent momentum and Ball's hot streak give them a slight edge. Expect a closely contested game with Charlotte potentially pulling off a narrow victory covering the spread at home on Friday night.

Final Trail Blazers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets -5 (-110), Over 220.5 (-110)