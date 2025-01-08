ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Pelicans prediction and pick.

In a battle of struggling Western Conference teams, the Portland Trail Blazers visit the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night. The Pelicans are dealing with significant injury concerns, with Brandon Ingram already ruled out and Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and Karlo Matkovic questionable. The Trail Blazers have their own injury challenges, with Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle sidelined. Despite their records, this matchup has recent history, with Portland winning their last encounter 118-100 on November 4th and holding a 2-1 season series lead. Expect a competitive, unpredictable contest between two teams hungry for a much-needed victory.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Pelicans Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +108

New Orleans Pelicans: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to secure a victory against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming matchup at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. Despite their own challenges this season, the Blazers have shown flashes of potential, including recent wins against formidable opponents like the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. The Blazers' backcourt duo of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe has been developing chemistry, with Simons averaging 18.6 points per game and Sharpe scoring 17.9 per game. Additionally, Deandre Ayton's presence in the paint, averaging 10.2 rebounds per game gives Portland a significant advantage on the boards.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are facing a multitude of injury concerns that severely hamper their chances. Brandon Ingram is already ruled out with an ankle injury, while key players Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and Karlo Matkovic are all questionable. This depleted roster puts immense pressure on CJ McCollum, who's averaging 22.8 points per game, to carry the offensive load. The Blazers have also demonstrated their ability to compete against the Pelicans this season, holding a 2-1 series lead, including a convincing 118-100 victory in their last encounter1. With the Pelicans' injury woes and the Blazers' recent signs of improvement, Portland is well-positioned to capitalize and secure a crucial road win, potentially kickstarting a turnaround in their season.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are poised to secure a much-needed victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. Despite their challenging season, the Pelicans have shown signs of improvement, most recently snapping an 11-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Washington Wizards. The key to their potential success lies in the red-hot performance of CJ McCollum, who has been on a tear lately. McCollum dropped 25 and 50 points against the Wizards and has been averaging 22.8 points per game this season. His ability to create his own shot and knock down three-pointers at a high clip (39.8% career average) will be crucial against a Trail Blazers team that has struggled defensively.

Furthermore, the Pelicans' recent offensive resurgence, coupled with the Trail Blazers' own struggles, sets the stage for a competitive matchup. New Orleans has been improving their ball movement, as evidenced by their 14 assists in the first half of their last game. If they can maintain this offensive rhythm and exploit Portland's defensive weaknesses, they stand a good chance of coming out on top. Additionally, with the possibility of Zion Williamson returning from injury, the Pelicans could receive a significant boost to their lineup. Their potential presence, combined with McCollum's scoring prowess and the team's growing chemistry, gives New Orleans a solid opportunity to secure back-to-back wins and start building momentum in this challenging season.

Final Trail Blazers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers in their upcoming matchup on Wednesday. The Pelicans have shown significant improvement, recently snapping an 11-game losing streak with back-to-back wins with strong performances against the Washington Wizards. CJ McCollum has been on fire, averaging 32.4 points over his last five games, including a career-high 50-point outing. His scoring ability, combined with a revitalized three-point shooting game, gives New Orleans a potent offensive threat that Portland will struggle to contain. Additionally, the Pelicans' recent surge in three-point shooting has transformed them into a formidable opponent. With Portland ranking near the bottom in three-point defense, New Orleans is well-positioned to exploit this weakness. The Trail Blazers are also dealing with their own issues, struggling to find consistency and facing injuries to key players. The Pelicans are likely to capitalize on their momentum and secure the crucial ATS victory at home.

Final Trail Blazers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 (-112), Over 225 (-110)