The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Trail Blazers have not been good this year without Damian Lillard. Malcolm Brogdon has been doing his best to facilitate the offense, and he is doing a good job. He is averaging 18.2 points per game, and he leads the team with 6.4 assists. DeAndre Ayton is averaging a double-double for the Trail Blazers, as well. Jerami Grant has been the best player for the Blazers this season as he is scoring over 20 points per game. However, Grant will miss this game with a concussion.

The Warriors are at the top of the list for most disappointing team this season. Golden State is 9-11 through the first 20 games of the season. Steph Curry is doing his best to lead the team as he averages 29.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Five other players are scoring in the double-digits, but only Klay Thompson is averaging more than 15.0 points per game. Chris Paul is probable for the game along with Andrew Wiggins.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Warriors Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +13 (-112)

Golden State Warriors: -13 (-108)

Over: 226 (-112)

Under: 226 (-108)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland has to try and deal without Jerami Grant. This is not going to be easy for them as he is their leading scorer. However, the Blazers do not play terrible defense. They force the most turnovers in the NBA, and opponents shoot just 33.1 percent from beyond the arc against them. These are two things the Blazers can excel at against the Warriors. Golden State wants to shoot the three. If Portland can continue to frustrate at the perimeter, they will hold the Warriors to a low score. They should also be able to force a decent amount of turnovers. If they do this, the Blazers will cover the spread.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors should be able to play some good defense in this game. Golden State allows 114.5 points per game, which is not great However, the Blazers are the worst scoring offense in the NBA. They average just 105.2 points per game. As a team the Blazers shoot 43.6 percent from the field (second-worst in the NBA), and 33.8 percent from three (fourth-worst in the NBA). To make matters worse for Portland, they are the third-worst rebounding team, and they average the least amount of assists per game. Needless to stay, Portland really struggles on the offensive side of the floor. If Golden State can just play their defense, they should cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are 13-point favorites in this game. I personally think that is way to high. The Trail Blazers are not a good team this year, but I do think they can keep this game closer than the sportsbooks think. I am going to take Trail Blazers to cover this spread, and keep the game within striking distance.

Final Trail Blazers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +13 (-112), Under 226 (-112)