Paramount was likely hoping that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would capitalize on the success of Bumblebee and revive the franchise after the Michael Bay era. Well, it sort of did that as its Rotten Tomatoes has been unveiled (it's subject to change) and while it's not great, it's somehow better than most of the franchise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at 55% based on 55 reviews at the time of this writing with the consensus reading: “Thanks to some genuine human drama between the set pieces and palpable affection for the title characters, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is one of the franchise's more enjoyable outings.”

While a 56% score is clearly not a great rating, that still tops most of the live-action Transformers movies. Rise of the Beasts only comes in narrowly behind the first 2007 Transformers film (57%) and Bumblebee (91%). The rest of the entries, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Age of Extinction, and The Last Knight, had scores of 20%, 35%, 18%, and 16%, so it appears that the latest entry is head and shoulders above those.

Rise of the Beasts is a standalone sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to the 2007 Transformers film. It stars Anthony Ramos, Dominque Fishback, Lauren Vélez, Tobe Nwigwe, Dean Scott Vazquez, and Michael Kelly as the human characters. The likes of Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Colman Domingo are just a few of the big names that voice Transformers in the film. Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) helmed the film.

As is the case with any Rotten Tomatoes article, it's important to note that the scores are not necessarily indicative of the film's score. 56% means that 56% of the critics gave it a “fresh” rating, or a 3/5. Even a 60% is not great, that barely suggests above-average, but even if all the critics gave the film a 3/5, it'd have a 100% score from critics on the platform. It's just important to note when looking at these types of figures.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters now.