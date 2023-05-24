Alabama Barker is getting the last word on her viral rapping TikTok. Earlier this month, the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex Shanna Moakler posted a video of her lip syncing to her own rap song. She received praise and, more relevantly, backlash at the video. In a recent (now deleted) TikTok, Alabama went on a tirade of her long history with rap.

When Alabama first posted her TikTok, many people commented on her parentage. They told her that she “doesn’t know anything about rap,” and that her father is Travis Barker, not rapper Travis Scott. But now she’s clapping back, per TooFab.

“I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music, I wasn’t anything,” she began. “So, let’s take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well.”

She then showed the proof with a photo of her at Nicki Minaj’s concert back when she, Barker, and Rick Ross opened for Lil Wayne’s 2011 I Am Music II Tour. Alabama was five years old at the time, “watching [Minaj’s] set every day” and “knew every lyric.”

Then she put the spotlight on Lil Wayne, showing off a photo of her and the rapper. It was for the track, Gimme Brain, a single released in 2019 by Barker, Wayne, and Ross. “Another song I knew by heart when I was like 5 years old,” she wrote. She continued with other moments in her history marked with rap influences.

Alabama Barker concluded, “I know I am privileged, and I’m beyond grateful for that and blessed. It’s not okay for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all. So, if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting.”