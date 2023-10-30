Travis Barker recently addressed the rumors that he's the cause of the Kardashian sisters' – Kourtney and Kim — feud, the LA Times reported.

In an interview, the Blink-182 drummer called the rumors “ridiculous.”

“You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” he said in an interview.

Barker wrote about the youngest Kardashian sister in his memoir, Can I Say?, saying she was “f—— hot” and kept “secretly checking [her] out” even as he was dating Paris Hilton at the time.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” Barker told the newspaper.

“I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me,” he added.

Barker and Kourtney Kardashian married in three ceremonies in 2022: in Las Vegas, at a Santa Barbara courthouse and at an Italian castle. They are about to have a son together.

He insists that his wife has no hard feelings over his relationship with Kim. He has also said that nothing physical ever happened between them.

Barker's ex-wife, former Miss USA runner up and Playboy Playmate Shanna Moakler, disagrees.

“That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on,” he said about Kourtney's non-reaction of the rumor.

The SKIMS founder, for her part, has also denied the rumors.

In response to a fan's question on whether she and Travis Barker hooked up on her Instagram, she wrote, “No! False narrative! We've been friends for years, and I'm so happy for him and Kourt.”

It looks as though the sisters' feud is coming to an end.

In Kourtney's Instagram message for Kim's 43rd birthday, she wrote, “People think the fights they've seen on TV are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school.”