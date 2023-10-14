Fans believe they've stumbled upon a clue about the name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's upcoming baby boy. Earlier this summer, the couple announced their pregnancy, and despite some complications that required emergency fetal surgery for Kardashian, it appears that things are looking up, HuffPost reports.

The baby name speculation began in June 2023 when Barker filmed a video with his daughter, Alabama. In the video, he mentioned a potential name, “Rocky 13,” which he described as a name that had been on his mind. Alabama didn't seem impressed with the name, dubbing it “bad.” Barker himself admitted, “It is. It is bad,” and explained that it was inspired by Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and the number 13, which he considered the greatest of all time.

Things took a more intriguing turn when Barker commented on an Instagram post of Kardashian's baby bump, cryptically writing, “I already know his name.”

During a baby shower at the couple's Calabasas mansion, fans noticed something special in the décor. Among the vintage Disney decorations, an apple tree displayed loving notes from friends and family. One of the notes read, “May Baby Rocky have a life filled with love.”

This discovery has fueled speculation that the couple might have chosen the name Rocky for their baby boy, and fans seem to find it a pretty cool choice.

While this hasn't been officially confirmed by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the clues have fans buzzing with anticipation for the baby's arrival and the reveal of his name.