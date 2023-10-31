Kourtney Kardashian is one of a kind according to her husband Travis Barker who says the eldest Kardashian is “so different than her sisters.” In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, the Blink-182 drummer said that some fans took a while to realize he was the same person from the band.

“I’m a drummer. Celebrity is not my identity. Or Kourt’s,” he told the publication. “She’s so different than her sisters.”

Barker didn't expand that much on how Kourtney is different than her siblings: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In the interview however, he does mention a topic from his 2015 memoir “Can I Say” where he says how he thought Kim was “f—ing hot.” At the time, in 2006 when he made the comment he was dating Paris Hilton. Kim was working for Hilton where he “kept on secretly checking out Kim,” telling a friend “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f—ing hot.”

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” Barker said. “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. … That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Argue About Kourtney and Travis' Wedding

Kourtney and Travis got married in 2022 after knowing one another for years. They began dating in 2021. Their wedding was a highlight in the last season of The Kardashians as Kim and Kourtney bickered about the wedding destination and Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney explained in a confessional on the show last season.

Kendall Jenner added that Kourtney, “felt like her wedding vibes were, like stripped from her.”

“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head,” Kim wondered in her own confessional.

“Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding,'” Kim added.

The two finally made amends but it was later brought up at the beginning of this current season.

“You’re talking about the bulls***t details cause it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention,” Kourtney yelled through the phone during the first episode of the season. “You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there, till the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

Kim Kardashian shot back,”Why do you hate me so much and why you're so angry with me.” She continued, “I was so happy for you … you have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

“Because I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it,” Kourtney responded.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air every Thursday on Hulu.