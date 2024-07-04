Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have a classic friends-to-lovers trope which has since marveled into their affectionate relationship. Barker shared how they began hanging out more once they began working out together which blossomed into their romance.

“It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all,” he told People.

Barker shared how their bonding over wellness has had him start his on 5K called Run Travis Run. The 5K will held twice having its namesake taken from the iconic scene in the 1994 film Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The first date is approaching on Saturday, July 6 in Los Angeles with the preceding date in Queens, New York on Sunday, July 21.

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Real About Body Image After Welcoming Rocky Thirteen

Kardashian has been honest about how she feels about her body after giving birth to her fourth child Rocky Thirteen.

“BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day,” she wrote on her Instagram Story prior to the start of season five of The Kardashians now airing on Hulu.

“And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas,” she continued.

The Lemme founder is looking on the bright side and all the benefits her job comes with.

“Something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives!” she added. “I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!”

Shortly after she gave birth she posted an Instagram Story about her health journey after the birth of Rocky.

“7 weeks postpartum,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 20 with a photo of herself. “First day in the gym.”

She added: “Taking it easy, no rush,” she continued. “No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race.”

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in 2022 in Italy amongst family and friends. The pair have one child together, Rocky Thirteen who they welcomed in November 2023. Prior to getting married in 2022, the couple has children from previous relationships. The Poosh founder shares sons Mason, and Reign, and daughter Penelope with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.