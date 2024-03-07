Travis Barker's eldest son, Landon Barker, is breaking his silence on his recent medical diagnosis. The 20-year-old confirmed that he has been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.
“I figured I’d speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s,” he said in a TikTok on Monday (March 4) in response to a fan who asked,
“Does he have Tourette's?”
“I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her,” he explained. “Because one of the tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes.”
“Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me,” he says said in the video.”But I thought I’d just share because why not?”
Landon Barker & Girlfriend Charli D’Amelio Split After 1 Year Together
In other Landon news, he and his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio have decided to part ways after one year of dating.
“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” wrote Landon on his Instagram Story last month per Entertainment Tonight. “We broke up to focus on ourselves.”
“We are still friends and have so much love for each other,” he added.”I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank, love you all so much.”
The couple was much-loved by their fellow Gen Z fans and were dubbed “Chardon” as their couple name. While they only dating for a little over a year, Landon showed his love for his ex in a permeant way as he got a tattoo of her eye.
“Basically, he was like, ‘I have to get a tattoo tomorrow. What should I get?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, you should get my face,’ ” Charli said to People at the time of the tattoo. “He was like, ‘Really? I'll do it.’ and I was like, ‘Rock, paper, scissors,’ and I won.”
She “didn't think he was actually going to go through with it,” but he accompanied him to get the tattoo at his father's studio. “My only thought was, ‘You have to tell my dad that you just got this.’ But my parents thought it was cool and so did his,” she said.
He not only professed his love via ink, the rising musician also made a heartfelt post to her on Instagram back in May for her birthday.
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio I don't even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life!” he captioned the post. “You're such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love. I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much.”