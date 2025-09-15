It didn't take long for Kansas City to celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement, as they made a corn maze for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a pop singer.

Precision Mazes in Belton, Missouri, is celebrating the engagement with a new corn maze featuring Kelce and Swift. The corn maze reads, “Kansas City is Enchanted,” an obvious reference to Swift's “Enchanted” song.

Two rings were also made. They have Kelce's jersey number, 87, and Swift's favorite number, 13. Additionally, a silhouette of Kelce and Swift's engagement photo is engraved in the corn as well.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. They announced it via a joint post on their Instagram accounts.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Article Continues Below

The proposal took place in the backyard of Kelce's Missouri home. Gorgeous flowers surrounded them as Kelce got down on a knee.

Since they got engaged, they have made a few public appearances together. Kelce and Swift attended the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers, which was played at Arrowhead Stadium.

When and where they plan on getting married remains unclear. The Chiefs are currently in the midst of their 2025 campaign, so Kelce may not be very available for wedding planning.

Kelce decided to return to the Chiefs for a 13th season after mulling retirement after Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the game, and he almost stepped away from the game for good afterward.

So far, Kelce has six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown through two weeks. He scored a 37-yard touchdown in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 2, which was a Super Bowl 59 rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles, Kelce had four catches for 61 yards. He was the team's leading receiver in yards.