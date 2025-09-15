A few days after it was reported he was released, former WWE Superstar Andrade has broken his silence on the matter, and he seems grateful.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to break his silence on his WWE release. Andrade simply said, “Thank you[,] WWE!!!” in a post on X.

This was his first post on X since August 5, 2025. He also took to Instagram to share his gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you!” on a piece of paper, and he posted a picture of himself holding a pen in his hand.

Was Andrade released from WWE?

The posts from Andrade seem to confirm that he has been released from WWE. Since the news was first reported, more details have come to light.

Article Continues Below

A recent report stated that he had violated the company's wellness policy for the second time. This caused him to be suspended before his eventual release. In the “several weeks” leading up to his departure, he was reportedly “unreachable.”

It marked the end of his second tenure in WWE. He first joined WWE in 2015, and he stayed there until 2021. During his first tenure, he had runs with the NXT Championship and the United States Championship. The latter reign lasted 151 days.

Following his release in March 2021, Andrade had a stint in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Additionally, he debuted in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in June 2021 on an episode of Dynamite.

He stayed in AEW through 2023 until his contract expired. He then returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Andrade took part in the annual battle royal.

During his second stint, Andrade had feuds with Dominik Mysterio and Carmelo Hayes. He won the Speed Championship from Ricochet in June 2024 before losing it to Dragon Lee.

Before his release, Andrade was in a tag team with Rey Fénix. His last match was in a Six-Pack tag team TLC match at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025.