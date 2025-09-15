Despite previously saying he would run, UFC icon Conor McGregor has ended his bid to run in the upcoming Irish presidential election. This comes after he previously said he would “definitely” take part in the UFC's event at President Donald Trump's White House.

He made the announcement of his withdrawal from the Irish presidential election on Monday, September 15, 2025 (via BBC). It came hours before he was supposed to “address meetings of Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council.” He was hoping to gain the nominations needed for him to be on the ballot at the meeting.

In order to run, nominees need an endorsement of “at least 20 members of the Irish parliament, the Oireachtas, or four out of Ireland's 31 local authorities.” Additionally, they must be over 35 years old.

McGregor was not thrilled with these rules. He called them a “straitjacket” that would prevent “a true democratic presidential election being contested.”

His announcement said the decision came “following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family.” So, he will not be running in the Irish presidential election, which is set for Friday, October 24, 2025.

Article Continues Below

Conor McGregor first mentioned running for presidency in 2024; however, that is no longer the case for the UFC legend. His next steps are unclear.

Recently, he expressed his excitement about the UFC holding an event at the White House to TMZ. “I'm very, very excited, very eager, very motivated,” McGregor told TMZ, “bring it on, baby.”

McGregor has not had a fight since 2021. However, he is eager to get back in the octagon. When asked if he was mulling a comeback for the White House event, he replied, “That's a definitely.” He added, “For sure, that's my event.”

Fans will have to wait and see if that comes to fruition. He has lost his last two fights, both to Dustin Poirier. Their second fight took place at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. McGregor's MMA record dropped to 22-6 with the second loss to Poirier.