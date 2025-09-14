Drake is not holding back.

The feud between the rapper and former friend, DeMar DeRozan, is still ongoing as Drake addresses his disappointment in him on a new snippet for Drake's upcoming album, Iceman.

“When you was a part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trip in the spring […] spur of the moment, “ Drake raps. “Why did we think you could get us a ring…”

DeRozan was formerly on the Toronto Raptors, Drake's home team, but now the NBA star plays for the Sacramento Kings.

The snippet follows three previously released singles: “What Did I Miss?,” “Which One,” and the latest release, “Dog House,” featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat. Popular Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, has shared that he has heard the entire album, but says that the previously released songs weren't on the tracklist, according to Hoops Hype.

Why do Drake and DeMar DeRozan have beef?

Drake and DeRozan formed a friendship due to their common interests in basketball and over the years would party and take vacations together. However, when Drake entered a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, Drizzy felt that DeRozan picked sides when he appeared at K.Dot's Juneteenth Pop Out where he was dancing on stage. To add more insult to injury, DeRozan also had a cameo in Kendrick's “Not Like Us” video which was a direct hit at Drake in the rap battle.

This is not the first time that Drake has called DeRozan out for disrespecting their friendship. While Drake was on tour earlier this year, he threw his former friend's jersey away when a fan threw it up on stage.

DeRozan hasn't addressed this snippet claim but in July 2024, he spoke out on why he appeared at the Pop Out.

“We love Drake, we always can play him,” DeRozan said to FOX 40 at the time. “Kendrick been a friend of mine, family. Damn near family, for a long time, for a while. We're from the same city, we grew up damn near in the same neighborhood … It's always been there. It hasn't always been publicized, but, you know, that's basically family.”

Not a lot of details about Iceman has been announced but it is Drake's first solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. He released Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a joint project with PartyNextDoor, back in February and is currently on tour with the R&B singer in Europe.