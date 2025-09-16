The 2025 Ryder Cup is really heating up. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley exchanged words with Rory McIlroy after Mcllory made a few comments.

Meanwhile, Team Europe has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to dealing with the rowdy crowd at Bethpage Black, per NBC Sports/Associated Press. As a way to block out the noise, Captain Luke Donald gave his players VR equipment during a team gathering.

McIlroy says it will help them keep focus on the course while adapting to the noise.

“It is just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise,” McIlroy said. “That’s the stuff that we are going to have to deal with. So it’s better to try to de-sensitize yourself as much as possible before you get in there. You can get them to say whatever you want them to say.

“So you can go as close to the bone as you like.”

Altogether, McIlroy says it is in Europe's best interest to go all out as they seek to win their first Ryder Cup on U.S. soil since 2012.

“We are doing everything we can to best prepare ourselves for what it is going to feel like on Friday week,” McIlroy said. “But nothing can really prepare you until you’re actually in that. You can wear all the VR headsets you want and do all the different things we’ve been trying to do to get ourselves ready but once the first tee comes on Friday it’s real and we just have to deal with whatever’s given.”

At the same time, Europe is looking to repeat as Ryder Cup champions.

The rowdy crowds at the Ryder Cup

Usually, Golf is a quaint sport where the focus is on one's game in a relaxing environment. However, that is the opposite when it comes to the clash between the Americans and Europeans in the Ryder Cup.

Usually, the fans on both sides tap into their nationalistic urges to gin up excitement all the way up to the 18th hole. The “American Marshals” are a group of American supporters who dress up in red, white, and blue to show support for the Americans.

On the flip side, the Guaridans are a group of European fans who were bright yellow and dark blue while singing songs.