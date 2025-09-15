During his return segment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar suffered a wardrobe malfunction by splitting his pants.

It occurred during the opening segment of SmackDown. Lesnar came to the ring to deliver a promo ahead of his clash with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, but he was promptly interrupted by R-Truth. Lesnar delivered an F5 to R-Truth, splitting his pants in the process.

While many would find this embarrassing, Lesnar laughed it off. He first bent over to show the camera the aftermath, and then he began dancing in the middle of the ring. As he walked backstage, Lesnar talked to the WWE cameraman, Stu, about it. “Stu, I ripped my pants!” he said into the camera.

Currently, Lesnar is supposed to be a heel character. However, Lesnar's wardrobe malfunction humanized the “Alpha Male of our Species,” as Pat McAfee once called him. Ironically, he also split his shorts in his last match in WWE at SummerSlam in August 2023.

Brock Lesnar's next WWE match

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, Lesnar returns to the ring to face Cena for the last time in the 17-time world champion's career. They will main event the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE, which will be WWE's first on ESPN+.

This marks Lesnar's first match back in WWE since August 2023. He was linked to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon in early 2024; and was later named in the lawsuit. This kept him away from WWE for two years.

He made his return at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, attacking Cena after his match against Cody Rhodes. Now, it appears Lesnar is back in full capacity. Fans will have to wait and see who he feuds with following his program with Cena.

Like him or not, Lesnar is one of WWE's top stars. He is a 10-time world champion, and he has won two Royal Rumbles and a Money in the Bank ladder match. Lesnar was also crowned King of the Ring in 2002.